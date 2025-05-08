5 money superstitions for Friday the 13th Superstitions about wealth still shape financial behavior around the world

Friday the 13th is known to be a day of bad luck. Rooted in centuries of superstition, it tends to stir unease, has inspired countless horror movies, and prompts many people to avoid major decisions altogether.

In honor of today’s Friday the 13th, we’ve compiled a list of superstitions around money, digging into beliefs some hold about their finances.

Continue reading to learn more about five enduring money superstitions from around the world.