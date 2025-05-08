5 money superstitions for Friday the 13th
Superstitions about wealth still shape financial behavior around the world
Friday the 13th is known to be a day of bad luck. Rooted in centuries of superstition, it tends to stir unease, has inspired countless horror movies, and prompts many people to avoid major decisions altogether.
In honor of today’s Friday the 13th, we’ve compiled a list of superstitions around money, digging into beliefs some hold about their finances.
Continue reading to learn more about five enduring money superstitions from around the world.
2 / 6
Purse on the floor
Connect Images / Getty Images
There’s am old saying that goes, “Purse on the floor, money out the door.” It’s a common superstition in cultures across the world. Some people say the superstition originated in China. As the saying goes, you always want you keep your purse at or above waist level.
3 / 6
Money spiders
UGC / Getty Images
According to some people in the United Kingdom, if you find a money spider (yes, that's a real kind of spider) crawling on you, a windfall might be in your future.
The British Arachnolgoical Society said the belief started with a folk myth that "when a Money spider lands on you, it has arrived to weave a new set of clothes."
"When clothes were very expensive, this was indeed equivalent to a gift of money," it explained. “Other traditional beliefs held that throwing a Money spider over your left shoulder, or dangling one by its silk thread three times round your head, would bring good fortune."
4 / 6
Whistling indoors
Westend61 / Getty Images
In some European countries, whistling indoors is said to bring financial ruin. It’s why many people say you can “whistle your money away.” The origins of this superstition aren’t entirely clear.
5 / 6
Money at midnight
SimpleImages / Getty Images
Some people believe that holding a dollar or coin when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve will bring you good fortune for the rest of the year. This superstition is thought to have originated in Latin America, but it’s exact beginning is unclear.
6 / 6
Spilling salt
Tom Kelley / Getty Images
Most people in the U.S. know the superstition that if you spill salt, you throw it over your back to avoid bad luck. And many people believe that bad luck comes in the form of financial ruin. It's not entirely clear where the idea came from.