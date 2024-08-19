Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week

It's not just cars sold for tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars

By
Erin Marquis / Jalopnik
Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

Another Monterrey Car Week has come and gone, along with the fantastic array of classic vehicles and futuristic concepts strutting their stuff on the golf course green by the sea. Many car enthusiasts dream of attending such a lush event, though few think they’d ever be able to walk away with a new car. Those auctions are for Duesenbergs and Bugattis and things like that, right? Wrong.

While the headlines are made by cars sold with prices in the tens or even hundreds of millions, there’s still plenty to interest the more modest car enthusiast at these auctions. Mecum is the king of selling Jalopnik-style cars at this well-heeled event, but Gooding & Company and RM Sotheby also have some surprisingly affordable lots — they’re just not anywhere near Mecum’s selection.

Scroll through to see some cars that sold at Pebble Beach that even plebs like us can probably afford.

2001 Oldsmobile Intrigue - $2,200

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

Hell yeah, an Intrigue! Talk about your future classics — this former suburban mom-mobile comes with just 17,695 miles on the odometer. It probably still smells like Happy Meal french fries and Pall Malls in the back.

1973 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Landau Coupe - $3,000

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

With just 38,553 miles on the odometer, this slice of Malaise-fried gold has plenty of life left in her. Not only that, but this Monte Carlo comes with a 350 CI V-8 installed in 2005 with only 1,500 miles or so on it.

2008 Pontiac G6 Coupe - $4,950

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

Ah, the unofficial vehicle of my hometown of Detroit, Michigan. These last-gen Pontiacs are bulletproof (until the rust finally takes it, like it’ll take us all.) There are only 31,378 miles on the 3.5 liter V8 engine. You will be able to drive this thing until the heat death of the universe.

1995 Mercedes-Benz E320 Cabriolet Lot - $5,000

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

This Benz comes with a few more miles on the clock than our previous entries —128,863 miles — and Mecum says it “...Must be sold to an out of state resident or licensed dealer.” I don’t know what this Benz did to screw up so badly that it needs to leave the state, but it’s got a new home now.

1982 Cadillac Eldorado - $6,000

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

This beauty already had an engine replaced, and the new one has 70,224 miles on it, which means this is a car that gets use. Hopefully, its new owner gets good use out of it as well. They’ll also enjoy a few more modern touches, as well, like an updated sound system and decent electronic climate controls.

2007 Cadillac CTS - $6,660

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

This car is a one-owner vehicle, which is less impressive when you realize it’s only a 17-year-old car. Still, this babe sold with just 70,224 miles on the odometer.

1947 Ford Business Coupe - $6,600

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

I’ll be honest, I love old cars, especially old Fords, and I’d never heard of this model. Clearly, though, it’s all business. This vehicle has had a full restoration, so the odometer is only listed at 3 miles.

2003 Ford Thunderbird Convertible - $7,000

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

I love seeing this thing parked near Monterey Bay where it should be. It comes with powered locks, a powered top and hopefully enough power to get the heck out of California

2007 Cadillac Escalade - $7,150

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

This massive vehicle just went through a little repair, but she still managed to catch an eye at auction. She sold with 65,181 miles on the odometer.

1982 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur Sedan - $7,150

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

An almost completely original Rolls, except for the Bluetooth sound system. Period correctness is important right up until the point it messes with the tunes.

1964 Volkswagen Beetle

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

Partially restored, so you still get to have some fun. The engine dyno’d out at 83 horsepower—which is actually pretty ridiculous for that tiny 1,915cc engine.

1967 Jaguar 420G Sedan -

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions
Two-tone, all-chrome, 57,264 miles on the clock and repair notes going back to the Clinton administration. This thing rocks.

1963 Fiberfab Aztec GT - $7,700

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

It may look fast in its racing livery, but this lie of a vehicle only contains a 1,835cc flat-four. Still, you can (slowly) take it to Cars & Coffees and get a good laugh from the other folks showing cars.

1988 Chevrolet Corvette 35th Anniversary Coupe - $8,000

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

One of 2,050 produced, this Corvette comes with only 84,690 miles on its 5.7-liter V8. I don’t know, it’s a C4, someone loved it enough to spend 8,000 clams on it.

2004 Ford Mustang GT Convertible - $8,250

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

This has got to be a very fun way to go topless. The GT comes with 4.6-liter, 260 horse power, V-8 engine. With 71,244 miles on of odo, this pony has plenty of prancing left to do.

1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL - $8,800

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

Here’s something a little different — a 117,782-mile 3000GT SL. It comes with an auto transmission, a 3.0L V-6 engine and the crown of Best In Show at your local Radwood.

2004 Chrysler Crossfire Coupe - $8,800

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

Someone only put 15,340 miles on this nerdy vehicle, and that is a shame. Hopefully, this Crossfire went to someone who wants to show her off around town.

2002 Porsche 911 Cabriolet - $10,000

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

Porsche and Pebble Beach go hand-in-hand, so, of course, Mecum brought the most affordable Porsche to the party. This one only has 61,306 miles and has spent its life living in a climate-controlled garage.

2012 Fisker Karma EcoSport Sedan - $10,000

Image for article titled 19 cars that sold for less than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
Image: Mecum Auctions

Hell yeah. Right on the cusp of our cheapest cars is the grinning Karma EcoSport with just 71,429 miles on it. This extended-range hybrid gets dual electric motors to help out the 2.0-liter turbocharged Inline 4-cylinder engine.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

