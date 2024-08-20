Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Cars

The 15 most expensive cars sold at Monterey Car Week

From barely-driven Bugattis to race-winning Ferraris to achingly beautiful Alfa Romeos

By
Logan Carter / Jalopnik
A black Ferrari convertible parked by the sea
Image: RM Sothebys (Fair Use)

The events that make up Monterey Car Week, feature some of the most expensive, rare, and gorgeous cars known to man. Many of them appear at auction, where they’re offered to the highest bidder. Some Monterey auction cars sold for under $10,000, but the cheapest car on this list sold for $3.36 million.

Many of the cars on this list have backstories that are too long to include on a slide, so if you want to learn more about each lot click the title of each slide and it will take you to the auction website to learn more. I am generally more a fan of cars that are owned by millions, rather than cars that cost millions, but that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate most of the cars on this list.

From barely-driven Bugattis to race-winning Ferraris to achingly beautiful Alfa Romeos, this list is full of gorgeous, rare, and unfathomably special cars. Special doesn’t even begin to describe many of these cars; some are truly irreplaceable. These are the most expensive auction lots that sold during Monterey Car Week.

15) 2021 Bugatti Chiron Sport Noire $3,360,000 

Image: RM Sothebys (Fair Use)

This is one of 20 Sport Noire Chirons ever produced worldwide, and its odometer only reads 418 miles.

14) 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/6C Alloy $3,481,000

Image: RM Sothebys (Fair Use)

This is the second of 10 twin-cam Ferrari 275 GTBs specced with alloy coachwork. It’s the winner of multiple awards, and has a well-documented provenance by a Ferrari historian.

13) 2023 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport $3,497,500

Image: RM Sothebys (Fair Use)

This is one of 80 Chiron Super Sports with 1,,578 horsepower and a 273-mph top speed. It shows just 243 miles on the odometer which is sad, but it looks pristine.

12) 1934 Duesenberg Model J Disappearing-top Convertible Coupe $3,745,000 

Image: Gooding & Company (Fair Use)

This convertible Doozy has a 420 cubic-inch inline-8 cylinder engine that produces 265 horsepower and has a three-speed manual transmission. It’s one of three Disappearing-Top cars fitted with dual rear spare tires, and retains its original engine, chassis, and firewall. It’s among the most desirable of all Duesenbergs.

11) 1934 Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Lungo Spider $4,075,000 

Image: RM Sothebys (Fair Use)

The Alfa Romeo 2.3 is a legendary car that was used in racing , and obviously has a gorgeous coachbuilt design. Though this example was never fully restored, it was well-kept and is the winner of numerous concours awards. It was sold with its original logbook and a fascinating history file.

10) 1976 Porsche 935 $4,295,000

Image: Gooding & Company (Fair Use)

This is the first Porsche 935 ever built, with chassis number 935-001. It was a factory prototype used for testing and development, and had an illustrious racing career. It has been fully restored to concours standards, and is the sole Works Martini Racing Porsche 935 in private ownership.

9) 1995 Ferrari 333 SP Evoluzione $5,120,000

Listen to that glorious sound : Ferrari 333SP onboard

This is one of nine 333 Evoluziones built by Dallara, and has several podium finishes and wins under its belt, including Pikes Peak, Sebring, and Halifax. It also raced in the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans, and was raced by Alboreto, Montermini, Moretti, Papis, Theys, and Vélez.

8) 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Tour De France Berlinetta $5,200,000 

1958 12 Hours of Sebring

This is the last of 17 three-louver Tour de Frances built, and was delivered new to American racing driver George Reed. It has an admirable racing history, and has a well-documented provenance. It’s presented as it was originally sold with a matching-numbers engine.

7) 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 NART Alloy $5,285,000

Image: RM Sothebys (Fair Use)

This is the most successful of all racing 275 GTB/4s, and was the only car to achieve a class victory in a major international race. It won its class at the 1969 24 Hours of Daytona, and it still has its original, matching-numbers engine and gearbox.

6) 1955 Ferrari 857 Sport Spider $5,350,000 

Image: Gooding & Company (Fair Use)

This is the last of four 857 Sports ever built, and has multiple podium finishes in 1956, including with Carroll Shelby and Jack McAfee. It’s been restored, and has a matching-numbers 276-hp four-cylinder engine.

5) 1995 Ferrari F50 $5,505,000

Image: RM Sothebys (Fair Use)

This F50 is the 47th of 349 ever built, and one of 55 original US-delivery F50s. It has 8,556 miles in the odometer, and is in outstanding condition. It was the platinum winner at Cavallino Classic Palm Beach last year, and is Ferrari Classiche certified and has its original books.

4) 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider $5,615,000

Image: RM Sothebys (Fair Use)

This car was used in the 1967 Italian film Le Dolci Signore, and is the 19th of 50 long-wheelbase cars ever built. It has a matching-numbers engine, and retains its factory color combination of Nero over Rosso.

3) 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider $12,985,000

Image: RM Sothebys (Fair Use)

This is a one-off car that was the prototype for the 410 Sport Scuderia Ferrari Works cars. Carroll Shelby drove it to victory at the 1956 Palm Springs Road Races, and retains the original numbers-matching engine.

2) 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider $14,030,000

Image: Gooding & Company (Fair Use)

This gorgeous Spider is one of five long-chassis 8C 2900B Touring Spiders known to exist. It has a twin-supercharged inline-8 engine with 180 horsepower, and a 4-speed manual transmission. This was the first time it has ever been publicly auctioned.

1) 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider $17,055,000 

Image: RM Sothebys (Fair Use)

This little convertible was the most expensive lot sold during Monterey Car Week. It’s the first-ever Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider and was showcased at the 1960 Geneva Motor Show. It’s widely regarded as the finest and most important 250 GT SWB California Spider available. It has never publicly been available for sale prior to this auction, and has its original delivery colors. It has the factory-equipped competition-spec engine, covered headlights, and removable hardtop.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

