The 15 most expensive cars sold at Monterey Car Week

The events that make up Monterey Car Week, feature some of the most expensive, rare, and gorgeous cars known to man. Many of them appear at auction, where they’re offered to the highest bidder. Some Monterey auction cars sold for under $10,000, but the cheapest car on this list sold for $3.36 million.

Many of the cars on this list have backstories that are too long to include on a slide, so if you want to learn more about each lot click the title of each slide and it will take you to the auction website to learn more. I am generally more a fan of cars that are owned by millions, rather than cars that cost millions, but that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate most of the cars on this list.

From barely-driven Bugattis to race-winning Ferraris to achingly beautiful Alfa Romeos, this list is full of gorgeous, rare, and unfathomably special cars. Special doesn’t even begin to describe many of these cars; some are truly irreplaceable. These are the most expensive auction lots that sold during Monterey Car Week.