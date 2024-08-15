Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week

Lifestyle

The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week

Auctions at the "Super Bowl of Car Collecting" are expected to rake in $430 million

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week
Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Thousands of buyers poured into Monterey, California this week to participate in the city’s famed car week — sometimes called the Super Bowl of Car Collecting — where auctions are expected to pull in more than $400 million.

Monterey Car Week will feature vintage and classic cars dating back nearly a century and manufactured by illustrious names like Ferrari, Porsche and Alfa Romeo. RM Sotheby’s, Bonhams, Mecum, Broad Arrow and Gooding & Company provided more than 500 vehicles for the event, which runs from August 9 through August 18.

The estimated profits range from $430 million to $488 million, up from $403 million in 2023, according to Hagerty Automotive Intelligence. The average value per car at the major auctions is expected to be $916,000 — a sizable increase from last year’s average of $887,000, according to industry tracker K500. A record-breaking 156 cars on sale during this year’s event are valued at more than $1 million.

While there are some concerns that recent economic turbulence could put a damper on sales, many industry experts believe that the market is stabilizing after the chaos seen during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryon Madsen, president of RM Sotheby’s, told ABC News that investing in cars “has proven positive over several decades.”

“Automobiles have long been regarded as alternative assets, as well as an inflation hedge. Cash exists with the buyers in this market.”

Continue reading to learn more about the ten most expensive cars expected to be sold at auction during Monterey Car Week.

2 / 12


No. 10: 1955 Ferrari 857 Sport Spider


No. 10: 1955 Ferrari 857 Sport Spider

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week
Photo: Gooding & Company

A 1955 Ferrari 857 Sport Spider is the tenth most expensive car expected to be sold during Monterey Car Week. Its estimated value is between $6 and $8 million.

No. 9: 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé

No. 9: 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week
Photo: Broad Arrow

A 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé is the ninth most expensive car expected to be sold during Monterey Car Week, with an estimated value of between $6.5 and $8.5 million.

No. 8: 2002 Ferrari F2001b Formula 1


No. 8: 2002 Ferrari F2001b Formula 1

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week
Photo: RM Sotheby’s

At number eight on the list is the 2002 Ferrari F2001b Formula 1. The car’s estimated value is between $8 and $10 million.

No. 7: 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion

No. 7: 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week
Photo: Broad Arrow

A 1997 Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion is the seventh most expensive car expected to be sold during Monterey Car Week. Its estimated value is between $8.5 and $10.5 million.

No. 6: 1957 Ferrari 625 TRC Spider

No. 6: 1957 Ferrari 625 TRC Spider

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week
Photo: RM Sotheby’s

A 1957 Ferrari 625 TRC Spider is the sixth most expensive car expected to be sold during Monterey Car Week, with an estimated value of between $9 and $11 million.

No. 5: 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante

No. 5: 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week
Photo: Gooding & Company

The fifth most expensive car expected to be sold during Monterey Car Week is a 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atalante. Its estimated value is between $9 and $11 million.

No. 4: 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider

No. 4: 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week
Photo: Gooding & Company

A 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider is the fourth most expensive car expected to be sold during Monterey Car Week, with an estimated value is between $15 and $17 million.

No. 3: 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider

No. 3: 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week
Photo: RM Sotheby’s

A 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider is the third most expensive car expected to be sold during Monterey Car Week. The Spider’s estimated value is more than $15 million.

No. 2: 1960 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider SWB

No. 2: 1960 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider SWB

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week
Photo: RM Sotheby’s

At number two on the list is a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider SWB. Its estimated value is between $16 and $18 million.

No. 1: 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider

No. 1: 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive cars at Monterey Car Week
Photo: Gooding & Company

The most expensive car expected to be sold during Monterey Car Week is a 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider. The car’s estimated value is between $16 and $20 million.

