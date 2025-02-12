Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation

More than half of all private schools reported a year-over-year increase in autumn enrollment

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Photo: Maskot (iStock by Getty Images)

The number of families choosing to send their children to private schools this school year is on the rise — even as the cost of tuition rises to record levels, a recent report from S&P Global Ratings (SPGI) revealed.

Advertisement

More than half of all private schools reported a year-over-year increase in autumn enrollment, with 8% of those schools seeing an increase of 3% or more, according to a Bloomberg analysis of the report. This increase comes as the average cost of attending boarding school increased from 5.3% to $73,080 and the cost of tuition for private day schools went up 7.4% to $49,284.

In addition to tuition increasing to record highs, the percentage increase in day school tuition between 2023 and 2024 was the largest jump in at least a decade. The S&P analysts attributed the dramatic increase to schools finally adjusting the cost of attendance to match post-pandemic levels of inflation.

“They were trying not to lose any of their market share by keeping tuition down,” Alexander Enriquez, an associate director at S&P, told Bloomberg. “There’s a sense that there’s an ability to control the pricing from the school’s end.”

The average cost of private school attendance, from kindergarten through high school, is $312,026, according to the Education Data Initiative. That average tends to increase when looking at private schools located in the northeast — with Connecticut schools having the highest cost of private education in the country. Other high-cost hotspots include California, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

To determine the most expensive boarding schools in the U.S., Quartz reviewed the combined cost of tuition and fees, before financial aid, at more than 50 highly-ranked boarding schools. While schools in the northeast tended to be more expensive, in aggregate, it was California high schools that dominated the list of the nation’s most expensive boarding schools.

Continue reading to learn about the most expensive boarding schools in America.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10: Concord Academy

10: Concord Academy

Image for article titled It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Image: Concord Academy

Concord Academy is a coeducational school located in Concord, Massachusetts. Founded in 1919, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $78,610.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

9: St. George’s School

9: St. George’s School

Image for article titled It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Image: St. George’s School

St. George’s School is an Episcopal, coeducational school located in Middletown, Rhode Island. Founded in 1896, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $78,900.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

8: Brooks School

8: Brooks School

Image for article titled It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Image: Brooks School

Brooks School is a coeducational school located in North Andover, Massachusetts. Founded in 1926, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $78,923.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

7: The Lawrenceville School

7: The Lawrenceville School

Image for article titled It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Image: Lawrenceville School

The Lawrenceville School is a coeducational school located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. Founded in 1810, it is one of the oldest prep schools in the United States. The combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $79,500.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

6: Cate School

6: Cate School

Image for article titled It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Image: Cate School

Cate School is a small, coeducational school located in Carpinteria, California. Founded in 1910, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $79,980.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5: The Webb Schools

5: The Webb Schools

Image for article titled It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Image: The Webb Schools

Webb School of California (for boys) and the Vivian Webb School (for girls) are connected boarding schools — often simply referred to as the Webb Schools or the Webb. The boys’ school was founded in 1922, while the girls’ school was founded in 1981. Located in Claremont, California, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $80,835 for both schools.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4: San Domenico School

4: San Domenico School

Image for article titled It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Image: San Domenico School

The San Domenico School is a coeducational school located in San Anselmo, California. Founded in 1850, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $81,000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12


3: The Village School


3: The Village School

Image for article titled It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Image: Nord Anglia Education

The Village School is a coeducational International Baccalaureate school, located in Houston, Texas. Founded in 1966, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $85,550.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2: The Athenian School

2: The Athenian School

Image for article titled It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Image: The Athenian School

The Athenian School is a coeducational school, located in Danville, California. Founded in 1965, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $87,760.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

1: Woodside Priory School

1: Woodside Priory School

Image for article titled It’s more expensive than ever to send children to private schools, thanks to inflation
Image: Woodside Priory School

Woodside Priory School — also known as the Priory — is a coeducational Catholic school, located in Portola Valley, California. Founded in 1957, the combined cost of tuition, boarding, and fees before financial aid is $89,915.

Advertisement

12 / 12