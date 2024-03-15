A.I.

Morgan Stanley has a new executive for AI

The appointment comes as Wall Street and the financial services sector embraces AI

By
Bruce Gil
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Morgan Stanley on screen
Jeff McMillan was appointed as the bank’s new head of firmwide artificial intelligence.
Image: Shannon Stapleton (Reuters)

Morgan Stanley has joined other banks in appointing an executive to head the bank’s overall AI efforts and strategy.

Suggested Reading

Tesla's 'creepy' robots, Google's biggest buy, and Meta's headache: Tech news roundup
Stocks and 'chaos monkeys,' Tesla's BYD threat, and Warren Buffett's great timing: Markets news roundup
Costco follows Walmart, a weight loss drug panic, and an airline's hotel fail: Business news roundup
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Tesla's 'creepy' robots, Google's biggest buy, and Meta's headache: Tech news roundup
Stocks and 'chaos monkeys,' Tesla's BYD threat, and Warren Buffett's great timing: Markets news roundup
Costco follows Walmart, a weight loss drug panic, and an airline's hotel fail: Business news roundup
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The New York-based bank has promoted Jeff McMillan as its new head of firm-wide artificial intelligence, CNBC reported.

Advertisement

Related Content

What's ahead for the markets in 2025, according to experts
South by Southwest starts today. Here's what to watch

Related Content

What's ahead for the markets in 2025, according to experts
South by Southwest starts today. Here's what to watch

McMillan formerly led the analytics, data, and innovation team in the bank’s wealth management unit. In that role he oversaw the launch of AI @ Morgan Stanley Assistant, the first chatbot for financial advisors used by a major Wall Street Bank that is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4.

Advertisement

Morgan Stanley co-presidents Andy Saperstein and Dan Simkowitz notified employees of the appointment in a memo on Thursday.

Advertisement

“In his new role, Jeff will coordinate across the Firm to ensure we have the appropriate AI strategy and governance in place,” said the memo obtained by Quartz.

This news comes as other banks have already assigned executives to lead their AI initiatives.

Advertisement

JPMorgan Chase appointed Teresa Heitsenrether as its chief data and analytics officer in June. As part of the appointment, Heitsenrether was put in charge of the bank’s adoption of AI. Goldman Sachs chief information officer Marco Argenti has been outspoken of the bank’s AI projects.

AI: the future of the finance sector

Banking is one of the largest users and spenders in AI, according to S&P Global. In 2023, banking accounted for 13% of the $166 billion spent globally in AI. Banking, financial services, and insurance accounted for about 18% of the machine learning market in 2022.

Advertisement

Here are some examples of how banks are using AI: