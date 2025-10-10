The 5 states with the highest mortgage rates — and the 5 with the lowest

With the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate still above 6%, homeownership may feel out of reach for many Americans. But September 2025's national figures mask a far more complicated reality.

Across the U.S., average mortgage rates vary widely, with some states closer to 4% while others sit near 7%.

A mix of factors drives these differences. “Local economic conditions, housing supply and demand, average loan size, and competition among lenders are some of the biggest reasons rates can vary from state to state,” Brian Shahwan, vice president and mortgage banker with William Raveis Mortgage, told Realtor.com.

Plus, your rates will be determined by individual factors, like your credit score, and might be affected by the kind of property you're purchasing.

In an effort to make sense of these state-by-state discrepancies, WalletHub sought to determine the states with the highest and lowest rates in the second quarter of 2025.

