The 5 states with the highest mortgage rates — and the 5 with the lowest
National mortgage statistics obscure a more complicated picture, with some states averaging rates as low as 4.5%
With the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate still above 6%, homeownership may feel out of reach for many Americans. But September 2025's national figures mask a far more complicated reality.
Across the U.S., average mortgage rates vary widely, with some states closer to 4% while others sit near 7%.
A mix of factors drives these differences. “Local economic conditions, housing supply and demand, average loan size, and competition among lenders are some of the biggest reasons rates can vary from state to state,” Brian Shahwan, vice president and mortgage banker with William Raveis Mortgage, told Realtor.com.
Plus, your rates will be determined by individual factors, like your credit score, and might be affected by the kind of property you're purchasing.
In an effort to make sense of these state-by-state discrepancies, WalletHub sought to determine the states with the highest and lowest rates in the second quarter of 2025.
4th lowest – TIE: Arizona
Arizona tied for the fourth lowest rates at an average of 4.56%, dropping 13.86% from the previous quarter.
4th lowest – TIE: California
California also averaged 4.56%, though its decline was smaller than Arizona's, with rates falling 9.42% from the first quarter.
3rd lowest: Utah
Utah reported an average mortgage rate of 4.54%, down 11.76% compared to the first quarter.
2nd lowest: Hawaii
Hawaii saw the second lowest average mortgage rates at 4.48%, an 8.87% decrease from the first quarter.
Lowest: Idaho
Idaho recorded the nation’s lowest average mortgage rate at 4.35%, marking a steep 14.24% decline from the first quarter
5th highest: New Hampshire
New Hampshire rounded out the top five, averaging a 6.37% mortgage rate in Q2 2025, falling 10.36% from Q1.
4th highest: Texas
Texas held the fourth spot, with a 6.44% average mortgage rate, a drop of 7.71% from the first quarter.
3rd highest: Connecticut
Connecticut came in third, reporting a 6.48% average mortgage rate in Q2 2025, down 9.30% from Q1.
2nd highest: Nebraska
Nebraska ranked second highest, with an average mortgage rate of 6.50%, a 14.20% decrease from the previous quarter.
Highest: New Jersey
New Jersey had the highest average mortgage rate in Q2 2025 at 6.85%, down 8.86% from Q1 2025.