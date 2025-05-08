The 10 most affordable cities in America

Finding an affordable city may feel harder than ever, but they still exist. You just might have to look in some unexpected places.

Advertisement

The Motley Fool set out to find the most affordable cities in the U.S. by comparing the cost of living and median income of hundreds of cities.

It found 10 places where the cost of living is low compared to what people take home. (For affordability reasons, it excluded cities with a cost-of-living value 10% or more over the national average from consideration from its list.)

Continue reading to see which cities were ranked the most affordable.