The 10 most affordable cities in America

About
Personal Finance

These places have low cost of living relative to their median salaries

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)

Finding an affordable city may feel harder than ever, but they still exist. You just might have to look in some unexpected places.

The Motley Fool set out to find the most affordable cities in the U.S. by comparing the cost of living and median income of hundreds of cities.

It found 10 places where the cost of living is low compared to what people take home. (For affordability reasons, it excluded cities with a cost-of-living value 10% or more over the national average from consideration from its list.)

Continue reading to see which cities were ranked the most affordable.

#10: Charleston, South Carolina

Photo: Sean Rayford / Stringer (Getty Images)
Photo: Sean Rayford / Stringer (Getty Images)
  • Cost-of-living estimate: $78,748
  • Median household income: $95,126
#9: Atlanta, Georgia

Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Staff (Getty Images)
  • Cost-of-living estimate: $70,048
  • Median household income: $85,880
#8: Kansas City, Missouri

Photo: Kyle Rivas / Stringer (Getty Images)
Photo: Kyle Rivas / Stringer (Getty Images)
  • Cost-of-living estimate: $66,473
  • Median household income: $81,927
#7: Joliet, Illinois

Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
  • Cost-of-living estimate: $68,881
  • Median household income: $86,054
#6: Plano, Texas

Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
  • Cost-of-living estimate: $84,931
  • Median household income: $108,594
#5: Austin, Texas

Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
  • Cost-of-living estimate: $70,997
  • Median household income: $91,501
#4: Midland, Texas

Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
  • Cost-of-living estimate: $70,340
  • Median household income: $90,699
#3: Edmond, Oklahoma

Photo: Christian Petersen / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Christian Petersen / Staff (Getty Images)
  • Cost-of-living estimate: #69,243
  • Median household income: $98,524
#2: Morristown, New Jersey

Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)
  • Cost-of-living estimate: $79,899
  • Median household income: $115,409
#1: McKinney, Texas

Photo: Orlando Ramirez / Stringer (Getty Images)
Photo: Orlando Ramirez / Stringer (Getty Images)
  • Cost-of-living estimate: $75,348
  • Median household income: $116,654
