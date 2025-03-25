Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
The 10 most AI-resistant jobs

These occupations require human interaction and have the lowest risk of automation, according to Eskimoz

By
Britney Nguyen
the back of a man in white scrubs pushing a patient in a wheelchair down a hallway
Klinikum Dahme-Spreewald regional hospital on September 16, 2024 in Konigs Wusterhausen, Germany.
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

From the buzz around AI agents that can work on behalf of humans, to the inevitable rollout of AI tools in the workplace, employees across industries are concerned about the possibility of eventually being replaced by automation.

However, AI can’t come for everyone just yet, according to a recent study by France-based marketing agency Eskimoz.

The company evaluated several occupations by how much human interaction is required and the possibility of automation to determine which jobs will be the most resistant to AI.

Here are the 10 jobs that Eskimoz found to be safe from AI, for now.

10. Graphic designers

Graphic designers came in tenth place, due to a strong need for human interaction when communicating with clients. The job also requires human creativity that algorithms and data analysis cannot deliver, according to Eskimoz.

9. Industrial production managers

Industrial production managers came in ninth place, according to Eskimoz, because human interaction is essential for problem-solving and working with customers.

8. Compliance officers

Compliance officers came in eighth place, mostly due to human interaction. However, compliance officers are still at some risk of being replaced, Eskimoz said, because of the use of AI in tasks such as risk assessment and reviewing documents.

7. Architectural and engineering managers

Architectural and engineering managers came in seventh place, and have the lowest risk of being automated among the top 10 jobs. This role requires human interaction with the public, Eskimoz said.

6. Training and development specialists

Training and development specialists came in sixth place, and have a 29% chance of being automated, Eskimoz said. Communication is also important for the role.

5. First-line supervisors and administrative support workers

First-line supervisors and administrative support workers came in fifth place, due to a strong need for human interaction with the public. This role requires people management skills and the ability to lead, Eskimoz said.

4. General and operations managers

General and operations managers came in fourth place with a low automation risk score. Eskimoz said human participation and public interaction is important for this role.

3. Human resources managers

Human resource managers came in third place, according to Eskimoz, because of the need for human interaction and human empathy.

2. Medical and health services managers

Medical and health services managers came in second place, Eskimoz said, because while AI can be used for diagnostics and recommending treatments, healthcare professionals need to interact with patients and provide emotional support.

1. Lawyers

Lawyers have the most AI-resistant job, Eskimoz said, because of the need for human decision-making and reasoning, and the need to analyze and interpret legal documents.

