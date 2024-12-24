Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 most caring cities in America

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

The 10 most caring cities in America

Residents in some major cities are more likely to donate money and volunteer their time than in others

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 most caring cities in America
Illustration: Malte Mueller (Getty Images)

The giving season is upon us. As Americans shop for holiday gifts, they’re also thinking about those who might need help this time of year.

Advertisement

In 2023, people in the U.S. donated more than $557 billion, according to the National Philanthropic Trust. To determine which cities’ residents are the most charitable, WalletHub examined 38 different indicators of the 100 largest cities in the U.S.

“The most caring cities donate a lot of money to charity and have high volunteer rates, but being a caring city overall requires much more than just giving time or money,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said.

In the most caring cities, Lupo said “residents also display their care for others by working in professions that help others, like teaching, social work, firefighting and medicine, at high rates.”

WalletHub also considered factors like low homelessness rates, environmentally friendly residents, and low average DUI-related fatalities per capita.

Check out which cities made the top 10 list:

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA

Image for article titled The 10 most caring cities in America
Photo: Mark E. Gibson (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ

Image for article titled The 10 most caring cities in America
Photo: rockrawler4x4 / 500px (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

Image for article titled The 10 most caring cities in America
Photo: Busà Photography (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ

Image for article titled The 10 most caring cities in America
Photo: Sam Antonio Photography (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake, VA

Image for article titled The 10 most caring cities in America
Screenshot: Instagram: @cityofchesapeakeva
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Fremont, CA

Fremont, CA

Image for article titled The 10 most caring cities in America
Photo: Sean Duan (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

San Diego, CA

San Diego, CA

Image for article titled The 10 most caring cities in America
Photo: David Toussaint (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Madison, WI

Madison, WI

Image for article titled The 10 most caring cities in America
Photo: Silvia Li / 500px (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO

Image for article titled The 10 most caring cities in America
Photo: Lightvision, LLC (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Plano, TX

Plano, TX

Image for article titled The 10 most caring cities in America
Photo: Kelsey Andriot Purcell (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12