The 10 most caring cities in America

The giving season is upon us. As Americans shop for holiday gifts, they’re also thinking about those who might need help this time of year.

In 2023, people in the U.S. donated more than $557 billion, according to the National Philanthropic Trust. To determine which cities’ residents are the most charitable, WalletHub examined 38 different indicators of the 100 largest cities in the U.S.

“The most caring cities donate a lot of money to charity and have high volunteer rates, but being a caring city overall requires much more than just giving time or money,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said.

In the most caring cities, Lupo said “residents also display their care for others by working in professions that help others, like teaching, social work, firefighting and medicine, at high rates.”

WalletHub also considered factors like low homelessness rates, environmentally friendly residents, and low average DUI-related fatalities per capita.

Check out which cities made the top 10 list: