Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

It's Giving Season! 5 philanthropists who give the most to charity

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

It's Giving Season! 5 philanthropists who give the most to charity

Sixty-two percent of Americans planned to make charitable donations in November and December. These ultra-wealthy philanthropists give to charity all year

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled It&#39;s Giving Season! 5 philanthropists who give the most to charity
Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for FORTUNE (Getty Images)

With Christmas and Hanukkah right around the corner, shoppers across the United States are filling their carts – both physical and digital – with gifts for their friends and family. While the holiday season can bring us closer to our loved ones, it’s also the time of year Americans are most likely to give to strangers as well.

Advertisement

Sixty-two percent of Americans planned to make charitable donations in November and December 2024, according to a recent report from the grantmaking organization CAF America. For 21% of those donors, the holiday season marks the only time of year when they plan to give to charity.

This trend towards end-of-year donations is especially true for younger people – the average donor under the age of 30 reported plans to make half of their annual contributions to charity in November and December. Among the reasons people cited for giving more during the holiday season were tradition, social obligation, and the ease of donating at this time of year.

Despite the anticipated boon that end-of-year giving brings to charities, some experts are concerned that the US is in the midst of a crisis of generosity. In 2023, there was a 2.1% decline in charitable giving, according to the philanthropy research foundation Giving USA.

Even more dramatically, Vox reported that 20 million fewer households donated to charity in 2016 compared to 2000. Experts cite several reasons for this decrease, including declining participation in organized religion, increased anger over failures to address inequality, and a lack of disposable income among Gen Z and Millennials.

“Younger donors simply don’t have money right now,” Rasheeda Childress, a senior editor at the Chronicle of Philanthropy, told Vox.

One demographic that continues to give to nonprofits, however, is the ultra-wealthy. This is particularly the case because wealthy individuals receive disproportionate benefits from the charitable tax deduction system. Experts caution, however, that relying on donations from the one percent can be a double-edged sword.

“It’s almost becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Childress told Vox. “[Nonprofits are] going after where the money is right now, but they’re not growing where the money is going to be.”

In March, the Chronicle of Philanthropy announced its list of the individuals and couples who were the most philanthropic in 2023. Continue reading to learn who gave the most to charity last year, according to their roundup.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

5. John and Laura Arnold

5. John and Laura Arnold

Image for article titled It&#39;s Giving Season! 5 philanthropists who give the most to charity
Photo: Arnold Ventures

Who are they?

John Arnold is a billionaire and former Enron executive. His wife, Laura, is a founding partner of the criminal justice advocacy organization, the REFORM Alliance.

Advertisement

How much did they give away in 2023?

$483,600,000

Which nonprofit did they give the most to last year?

The Laura and John Arnold Foundation

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

4. Warren Buffett

4. Warren Buffett

Image for article titled It&#39;s Giving Season! 5 philanthropists who give the most to charity
Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage (Getty Images)

Who is he?

Warren Buffett is the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A). He is one of the richest people in the world.

Advertisement

How much did he give away in 2023?

$893,305,350

Which nonprofit did he give the most to last year?

The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

3. Michael and Susan Dell

3. Michael and Susan Dell

Image for article titled It&#39;s Giving Season! 5 philanthropists who give the most to charity
Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage (Getty Images)

Who are they?

Michael Dell is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Dell Technologies (DELL). His wife, Susan, is the co-founder and chair of their charitable organization, the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

Advertisement

How much did they give away in 2023?

$975,903,850

Which nonprofit did they give the most to last year?

The Michael and Susan Dell Foundation

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

2. Penny and Phil Knight

2. Penny and Phil Knight

Image for article titled It&#39;s Giving Season! 5 philanthropists who give the most to charity
Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Who are they?

Phil Knight is the co-founder of Nike (NKE). His wife, Penny, is a philanthropist.

Advertisement

How much did they give away in 2023?

$1,242,253,250

Which nonprofit did they give the most to last year?

The Knight Foundation

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

1. Michael Bloomberg

1. Michael Bloomberg

Image for article titled It&#39;s Giving Season! 5 philanthropists who give the most to charity
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bloomberg Philanthropies (Getty Images)

Who is he?

Michael Bloomberg is the founder of Bloomberg LP and the former mayor of New York City.

Advertisement

How much did he give away in 2023?

$3,000,000,000

Which nonprofit did he give the most to last year?

Bloomberg donated to several organizations. He is particularly interested in causes, including education, public health, and the arts.

Advertisement

7 / 7