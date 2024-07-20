How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Cars

15 of the most comfortable cars ever built

We're talking extreme levels of cushy, pampered comfort here

By
Logan Carter / Jalopnik
A silver Lexus LS 430 parked in front of water
2004 Lexus LS430 by Southampton Water.
Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images (Getty Images)

As we get older and our brains fully mature, we become more risk averse and more comfortable being comfortable. Some folks have always aspired to a cushy and pampered lifestyle, and others learn to appreciate the comfy things in life as the youthful naiveté works its way out of our systems. Regardless of your real or perceived maturity level, most folks like to be comfortable. Last week we asked you to name the most comfortable cars ever built, and you all had some great answers for us.

If you are looking for a sorta comfy car, look elsewhere. These are the most comfortable cars ever built, aimed at those who are truly serious about being comfortable. Those who are willing to sacrifice sportiness for extreme levels of road isolation. Those who are willing to live life in the slow lane just so they can travel to their destination in absolute serenity. None of the cars on this list are setting any lap records, heck most of these cars can’t even reach 60 mph in under 10 seconds, but what they can do is coddle you like the squishy and vulnerable sack of organs you are. These, ladies, gentlemen, and everyone in between and outside the gender spectrum, are the Jalopnik audience’s takes on the most comfortable cars ever built.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

2 / 17

Citroën DS

Citroën DS

The Citroën DS - a car from the future?

For its time, the Citroën DS, no contest. For all time, either the latest Rolls-Royce Phantom or the Mercedes 600 Grosser (which licensed parts of the Citroën technology).

Submitted by: GTO62

3 / 17

Mercedes-Benz W123

Mercedes-Benz W123

Mercedes-Benz W123: The Ultimate Classic - Carfection

The 70s luxobarges are tough to beat, but I think the W123 Mercedes gives them a run for the cushy money.

Sure, at first blush the leather upholstery is a little tough and the seats firm. But once you slide in, they hold you just right for a long highway haul. The suspension soaks up all of the harshness of the world like a hug from mom, but without being excessively floaty or sacrificing any chance of coming out of a hairpin turn while retaining your lane. They’re quiet as a tomb and the drivetrain is smooth as butter. The doors close with a quiet, reassuring thunk.

Everything is in just the right place, and being a 123, it’s all going to work for a long, long time. This is when Mercedes knew exactly what luxury was, and they freaking nailed it.

Submitted by: FriscoFairlane

4 / 17

1977 Oldsmobile Toronado

1977 Oldsmobile Toronado

A blue 77 Toronado parked in a lot
Photo: Meisam/ WIki Commons (Fair Use)

My Uncle Jack owned a series of Olds Toronados, I got to drive the ‘77 across Kansas the summer of my 16th birthday while Jack slept in the passenger seat.

Easy ingress with those wide doors (although closing them required either long arms or a bit of a stretch) cushy front seats, smooth comfortable ride and air conditioning cold enough to freeze the tits off a polar bear (a direct quote from Uncle Jack.)

i could have easily driven all day if we didn’t have to fill up every 300 miles.

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

5 / 17

Rolls Royce Phantom

Rolls Royce Phantom

a black phantom parked next to a planter
Recording artist Rod Stewart arrives at Caesars Palace in a Rolls-Royce Phantom to launch his two-year residency “Rod Stewart: The Hits.” at The Colosseum August 24, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

It was a RR Phantom I got to ride in about a decade ago. Of course everyone wax about how smooth and serene it is, but actually experience it is something to write about.

Floating down a pothole and patched road at 85 MPH and not feeling or hearing any of it is amazing and trippy.

Submitted by: FijiST

6 / 17

Toyota Century

Toyota Century

I Just Bought A $20,000 Japanese Rolls-Royce - The V12 Toyota Century

Toyota Century. The very last word in Japanese Luxury, with that classic discretion so nobody knows just how rich you are.

Submitted by: skeffles

7 / 17

Lexus LS 430

Lexus LS 430

A silver LS430 parked in front of the water
2004 Lexus LS430 by Southampton Water.
Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images (Getty Images)

My grandfather had an ‘03 LS430 he bought new. 270,000+ miles and not a single major issue, even the oscillating AC vents (!!!) worked perfectly. To get literally any noise from the engine you had to BURY the throttle in the carpet. Almost never felt a bump, and the seats were so thick you felt like you were floating. Never been in a luxury car (Rolls Royce, Bentley, Land Rover, Audi, Volvo, Mercedes, BMW, Jeep GC, Cadillac) that felt all around as well engineered. Even the CEO of Ford at the time said it was the “finest car in the world”.

Submitted by: Volvooooooooooo

8 / 17

Buick LeSabre

Buick LeSabre

a gold buick Le Sabre
Buick Lesabre 2000 on the road.
Photo: Liaison (Getty Images)

The early 2000s Buick Lesabre is one of the automotive comfort foods for me. Just look at that interior. That is the interior of comfort. cozy, slightly dark, just wafting over potholes. I would replace the leather for cloth for those couches and just go to sleep.

Submitted by: darthspartan117

9 / 17

Ford E-150 Conversion Van

Ford E-150 Conversion Van

A ford Econoline conversion van parked otuside a home
Photo: MercurySable99/ WIki Commons (Fair Use)

I’ve had Cadillacs, big boat Oldsmobiles, a Lincoln and a Crown Vic. All comfortable but nothing, and I mean NOTHING, came close to the 98 E-150 Conversion van I had. Insanely comfortable Captain’s Chairs (electronically controlled, of course) and the back bench seat folded down (again, electrically WITH remote control) into a surprisingly comfortable bed. Starlight ceiling and separate climate control and entertainment center for rear with tv with Nintendo and DVD. I LOVED that van and kick myself for not keeping it. This ain’t it. Mine was nicer.

Submitted by: JadeRose

10 / 17

Toyota Alphard

Toyota Alphard

A white toyota alphard at an auto show with a model standing in front of it
A model stands next to Toyota Motor’s luxury minivan “Alphard” at the company’s showroom in Tokyo on January 26, 2015.
Photo: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP (Getty Images)

Toyota Alphard / Lexus LM, a budget Rolls Royce Phantom that offer 90% comfort for just a fractional 10% of the price

Best of all, because it’s selling even more than Toyota Camry, you can buy an used Toyota Alphard or Lexus LM for a kinda fair price in used market because its depreciation kinda big especially if more than 5 years

I don’t really get why to get Sienna when you can get Alphard for same price

Submitted by: hayase

11 / 17

2008 Mercury Grand Marquis

2008 Mercury Grand Marquis

A silver 2008 Grand Marquis parked in a driveway
Photo: IFCAR/ Wiki Commons (Fair Use)

My 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis. It’s the last of the true land barges and rides like one. All cush; you don’t really steer it as much as suggest; ice-cold A/C, power everything and a decent-enough stereo. Add to that such modern conveniences as fuel-injection and a remote starter. It’s even got a super-tall rear end so it’s only turning 2500 at 85. I love the thing.

Submitted by: BonusMaximus

12 / 17

Original Lincoln Town Car

Original Lincoln Town Car

Image for article titled 15 of the most comfortable cars ever built
Photo: Shuvaev/ WIki Commons (Fair Use)

Mid 80's Lincoln Town Car. It was literally like sitting on a couch while driving. The suspension was so soft it wallowed around the turns. Driving was more akin to operating a boat than driving a car.

Submitted by: klone121

13 / 17

1978 Oldsmobile 98

1978 Oldsmobile 98

A black Oldsmobile 98
Photo: IFCAR/ Wiki Commons (Fair Use)

My first car- a 1978 Oldsmobile ‘98- was like driving a couch around town. Couldn’t beat it.

Submitted by: Scelestus

14 / 17

2003 Hyundai Accent

2003 Hyundai Accent

a red Hyundai Accent parked on grass by a lake
Hyundai Accent Manual on 3rd March, 2003. THE AGE DRIVE Picture by GARY MEDLICOTT.
Photo: Fairfax Media (Getty Images)

My 2003(ish) Hyundai accent. All plastic and burning 15 litres per 100 km (sorry, US friends) it had the most comfortable seats, no pillars in the way of my vision and a good suspension. I miss that crappy little car, but it would have driven me into the poorhouse.

Submitted by: Bindolaf

15 / 17

1991 Mercedes-Benz SEL 500

1991 Mercedes-Benz SEL 500

A black and silver 500 SEL
Photo: Wiki Commons (Fair Use)

I used to own a 1991 Mercedes SEL500, and while it had terminal mechanical problems (I think the block was cracked), the interior and exterior were perfect, and when you could drive it it was the most comfortable driving experience imaginable. Would have preferred those plush velour seats to the leather, though.

Submitted by: neverspeakawordagain

16 / 17

Cadillac Brougham

Cadillac Brougham

A pristine black Cadillac Brougham parked by shops
Photo: CZmarlin/ WIki Commons (Fair Use)

One of my best friends in high school inherited his grandmother’s 1980-something Cadillac Brougham as his first car. we joked that it was just a couple couches on wheels.

Submitted by: ItsDeke

