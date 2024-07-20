15 of the most comfortable cars ever built

As we get older and our brains fully mature, we become more risk averse and more comfortable being comfortable. Some folks have always aspired to a cushy and pampered lifestyle, and others learn to appreciate the comfy things in life as the youthful naiveté works its way out of our systems. Regardless of your real or perceived maturity level, most folks like to be comfortable. Last week we asked you to name the most comfortable cars ever built, and you all had some great answers for us.



If you are looking for a sorta comfy car, look elsewhere. These are the most comfortable cars ever built, aimed at those who are truly serious about being comfortable. Those who are willing to sacrifice sportiness for extreme levels of road isolation. Those who are willing to live life in the slow lane just so they can travel to their destination in absolute serenity. None of the cars on this list are setting any lap records, heck most of these cars can’t even reach 60 mph in under 10 seconds, but what they can do is coddle you like the squishy and vulnerable sack of organs you are. These, ladies, gentlemen, and everyone in between and outside the gender spectrum, are the Jalopnik audience’s takes on the most comfortable cars ever built.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.