10 of the most controversial cars right now

Not everyone likes the same thing. Some of us are chocolate fans, while others are perfectly happy with vanilla. Cars are the same way, but some generate an unreasonably strong response deep in the cockles of the enthusiast heart. We asked you what is the most controversial cars on the market today, and you delivered. These are cars you either love, hate, or love to hate. In the case of a Hemmings auction, it might be a car built and used by the most hateful organization in modern history.
Take a look at the cars that make our readers cringe.