Cars

The usual suspects make it to this list — and one might be a car built and used by the most hateful organization in modern history

By
Erin Marquis / Jalopnik
BMW XM driving through the desert
Image: BMW

Not everyone likes the same thing. Some of us are chocolate fans, while others are perfectly happy with vanilla. Cars are the same way, but some generate an unreasonably strong response deep in the cockles of the enthusiast heart. We asked you what is the most controversial cars on the market today, and you delivered. These are cars you either love, hate, or love to hate. In the case of a Hemmings auction, it might be a car built and used by the most hateful organization in modern history.

Take a look at the cars that make our readers cringe.

Lipstick On A Naked Mole Rat

Lipstick On A Naked Mole Rat

Image for article titled 10 of the most controversial cars right now
Image: BMW

To say the styling of the BMW XM is controversial would be the understatement of the decade, and apparently BMW likes it that way. In fact, BMW chairman Oliver Zipse said as much: “Of course it’s a plan, otherwise we wouldn’t do it. If you want to change design, any step into the future that is perceived as new will be controversial automatically.”

Personally, I find the looks to be more on the “make my eyes bleed and babies cry” side of the argument, but apparently enough people feel otherwise because this and other questionably designed BMWs sell quite well.﻿

From paradsecar

If You Ain’t First, You’re Last

If You Ain’t First, You’re Last

Image for article titled 10 of the most controversial cars right now
Image: Tesla

So, there is the Cybertruck.. and everything else.

It’s electric, so that pisses off the rednecks.
It’s a giant truck, so that pisses off the Burkstock wearing crowd.
It’s built by a Douche, who has pissed off everyone that doesn’t lick the Tang off of the Orange one’s toes.
It’s ugly, so that pisses off everyone that has any sense of taste.
It’s expensive, so that pisses off anyone that doesn’t make 7 figures.
It’s worthless as a truck, so that pisses off people that need a truck.

The thing has achieved Nerdvana for being able to piss off any and everyone.

The battle is for second place.

From hoser68

NOT A 2025 Dodge Charger Fan

NOT A 2025 Dodge Charger Fan

Image for article titled 10 of the most controversial cars right now
Image: Dodge

Today Dodge published their order book to dealers for First Edition EV Chargers—you can go to a dealership and place your order.

So the ‘25 Charger EV:

and the ‘25 Charger ICE-V with the I6 under the hood are my controversial choices:

Dodge, the home of the monster V8 muscle cars, having to change the direction of the battleship in the bathtub by dropping their signature V8s for electric motors and straight-sixes, so will Dodge commit corporate suicide by becoming the antithesis of what Dodge stands for—no more rumbling V8s, just electric whirring and or the non-burble of the I6?

Given how the Dodge Hornet is piling up on dealers’ lots, it doesn’t bode well for Dodge. I was in Vegas last year and heard the Charger EV’s “revving” as they drove it around the grandstand at Dodge Speed Week—it was pathetic. (I understand Dodge has updated the fakery since then—not holding my breath for how well it impersonates now.) So will the EV be too much for Dodge faithful and they abandon the brand? I’m not crazy about Dodge going kaput, but this car determines if Dodge stays viable and I give a 40% chance that Dodge will disappear.﻿

and

Will Dodge now use Hemi, the way Porsche uses Turbo?﻿

From the1969DodgeChargerFan, JohnnyWasASchoolBoy others

OMGMC

OMGMC

Image for article titled 10 of the most controversial cars right now
Image: GMC

Hummer EV. We don’t need 10,000-pound tanks hitting 60 mph in 3 seconds on public roads that any goober is allowed to drive.﻿

From engineerthefuture

I’d Rather Walk

I’d Rather Walk

Image for article titled 10 of the most controversial cars right now
Image: Mitsubishi

Around these Jalop parts, probably a Mitsubishi Mirage. I know it is hated for being so basic.﻿

From skeffles

A Wall Of Truck

A Wall Of Truck

Image for article titled 10 of the most controversial cars right now
Image: Ford Motor Company

This Ford F-450 SuperDuty.

This beast actually exists, I’ve seen it in the metal and it is imposing to say the least.

Personally, I don’t see the point of such a large pick-up other than a way to say ‘mine’s bigger.’﻿

From Earthbound Misfit I

Full Of Hot Air

Full Of Hot Air

Image for article titled 10 of the most controversial cars right now
Image: Toyota

Jacked up pickup trucks would be too easy... and I suppose it’s not really controversial that they’re playthings of man-children.

So I’ll go controversial with controversial: The Toyota Mirai.

Toyota should have been smart enough to know the infrastructure was going to be key with a hydrogen powered car. But like every other major automaker looking at EVs, they seemed to want someone else to figure that problem out. This car is actually pretty good, which is part of what has me shaking my head about it. They made a good car that nobody will be able to use, and will likely not be feasible in the lifetime of many people reading this. This second generation Mirai shouldn’t exist. They weren’t going to miraculously make hydrogen feasible.

Meanwhile, if there was a company that stood in a good position to use its strengths to create an affordable EV before Tesla, it was Toyota. They continued to invest in hydrogen instead, and their EV is a platform share with Subaru they called the b4something that is non-competitive in every way except maybe the odd lease bargain. Toyota’s stubbornness is just ridiculous here.

From dolsh

Ain’t Crossing That Rubicon

Ain’t Crossing That Rubicon

Image for article titled 10 of the most controversial cars right now
Screenshot: Jeep

The Wrangler Rubicon 392 seems to get all kinds of people riled up in all kinds of ways.﻿

and

I did not give two s—s about the V8 Wrangler, but now that I know they are $92K —I am outraged. Holy cow.

From 4jim, Hatch Truckwagen

You Could Go With This, Or You Could Go With That

You Could Go With This, Or You Could Go With That

Image for article titled 10 of the most controversial cars right now
Image: Toyota

New Land Cruiser or 4Runner still seems far from settled﻿

From gokstate

Did Nazi That Coming

Did Nazi That Coming

Image for article titled 10 of the most controversial cars right now
Image: Hemmings

If you interpret “buy right now” as cars that are on sale right now, rather than new cars, this Mercedes-Benz 770 on Hemmings would probably be the winner. Ex government vehicle, so we’re talking about an actual Nazi staff star.

From Richard Bartrop

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

