10 of the most controversial cars right now

Jacked up pickup trucks would be too easy... and I suppose it’s not really controversial that they’re playthings of man-children.

So I’ll go controversial with controversial: The Toyota Mirai.

Toyota should have been smart enough to know the infrastructure was going to be key with a hydrogen powered car. But like every other major automaker looking at EVs, they seemed to want someone else to figure that problem out. This car is actually pretty good, which is part of what has me shaking my head about it. They made a good car that nobody will be able to use, and will likely not be feasible in the lifetime of many people reading this. This second generation Mirai shouldn’t exist. They weren’t going to miraculously make hydrogen feasible.

Meanwhile, if there was a company that stood in a good position to use its strengths to create an affordable EV before Tesla, it was Toyota. They continued to invest in hydrogen instead, and their EV is a platform share with Subaru they called the b4something that is non-competitive in every way except maybe the odd lease bargain. Toyota’s stubbornness is just ridiculous here.