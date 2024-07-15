The 10 most dangerous jobs in America

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Business News

Despite the risks, many of these jobs have growth potential, an analysis by a personal injury law firm found

By
Rocio Fabbro
Construction worker
Photo: damircudic (Getty Images)

There were 5,486 fatal work injuries recorded in the United States in 2022, a 5.7% increase from a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Lines of work that involve vehicles or heights are among the most dangerous in the U.S., with more than half of on-the-job deaths in 2022 stemming from falls or collisions.

With workplace injuries on the rise, it’s natural to think that there is waning interest in fields that are considered higher-risk. But that’s not what St. Louis personal injury law firm Burger Law found. The firm analyzed BLS data to see which jobs were the most dangerous in 2022 — and what each job’s growth potential was, with many areas poised to add jobs in the coming years.

Click through to see the most dangerous jobs in the U.S., all of which have fatality rates well above the national average of 3.7 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers.

10. Agricultural workers

Farm worker
Photo: Wayne Eastep (Getty Images)

Miscellaneous agricultural workers come in at no. 10 on the list, with 20 fatal work injuries per 100,000 employees in 2022. It has one of the highest rates of non-fatal injuries, coming in at 4.5%.

This area of work is projected to see a 2% decline in jobs over the next few years, the law firm found.

9. Underground mining operations

Mining
Photo: Juan Jose Napuri (Getty Images)

Next on the list is underground mining operations. This job saw 20.1 deadly work injuries per 100,000 employees in 2022, and 2 non-fatal injuries per 100 workers.

Mining work is expected to remain flat in the coming years.

8. Iron and steel workers

Steel work
Photo: Phynart Studio (Getty Images)

Iron and steel workers had the next highest number of fatal injuries, with 21.3 per 100,000 workers that year. The job has a non-fatal injury rate of 3.7%, and the field is poised for an estimated growth of 1.8%.

7. Refuse and recyclable material collectors

Garbage collectors
Photo: Visoot Uthairam (Getty Images)

There were 22.6 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers in the refuse and recyclable collecting business, and 3 non-fatal injuries per 100 in 2022.

However, this line of work is projected to experience 8.8% growth in jobs in the coming years — the second-highest of all the careers on this list.

6. Truck drivers and other drivers

Semitrucks
Photo: ViewApart (Getty Images)

Drivers, including truck drivers and sales or other drivers, experienced 30.4 fatal injuries per 100,000 employees — and was the field with the highest number of overall employees, with more than 3.5 million workers. It had a non-fatal injury rate of 3.5%.

These jobs are expected to jump 10% in the coming years, as demand increases for deliveries.

5. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers

Engineer
Photo: Monty Rakusen (Getty Images)

Coming in at no. 5 are aircraft pilots and flight engineers. These workers had 35.9 fatal injuries per 100,000 employees in 2022, and 5.4 non-fatal injuries for every 100.

This line of work is projected to see a 4% increase in jobs, the law firm found.

4. Construction laborers and helpers

Construction worker
Photo: Don Mason (Getty Images)

On-site construction employees — from construction workers themselves to assistants at the location — are fourth on the list. This work saw 38.5 deadly injuries per 100,000 workers, and a non-fatal injury rate of 2.4%.

This field is also going to see an estimated 4% rise in job opportunities in the coming years.

3. Fishing and hunting workers

Fishing
Photo: Portra (Getty Images)

With 50.9 fatal injuries per 100,000 and 4.2 non-fatal injuries per 100 workers, people who fish and hunt for a living are in the third-most dangerous profession in the U.S.

Like mining, job growth in this field is expected to stay flat over the next few years.

2. Roofers

Roofer
Photo: Vitranc (Getty Images)

Roofers are in the second-most dangerous profession in the country, with 57.5 deadly injuries per 100,000 employees in that line of work. The field also saw 2.4 non-fatal injuries per 100 workers in 2022.

Roofing is projected to see a 2% increase in jobs.

1. Logging workers

Logging
Photo: ImagineGolf (Getty Images)

The no. 1 most dangerous job in the U.S. is in logging. Logging workers have a fatal injury rate of 100.7 per 100,000 workers, making it the deadliest career analyzed by Burger Law. These workers have a non-fatal injury rate of 3.1%.

This field is projected to decline by 5% in the next few years, according to the law firm.

