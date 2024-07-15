The 10 most dangerous jobs in America

There were 5,486 fatal work injuries recorded in the United States in 2022, a 5.7% increase from a year earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Lines of work that involve vehicles or heights are among the most dangerous in the U.S., with more than half of on-the-job deaths in 2022 stemming from falls or collisions.

With workplace injuries on the rise, it’s natural to think that there is waning interest in fields that are considered higher-risk. But that’s not what St. Louis personal injury law firm Burger Law found. The firm analyzed BLS data to see which jobs were the most dangerous in 2022 — and what each job’s growth potential was, with many areas poised to add jobs in the coming years.

Click through to see the most dangerous jobs in the U.S., all of which have fatality rates well above the national average of 3.7 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers.