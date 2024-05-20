Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 most dangerous states to work in America

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Workplace

The 10 most dangerous states to work in America

A majority of workplace fatalities take place along the country's western states

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 most dangerous states to work in America
Image: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Getting hurt on the job, in some instances, can turn fatal. Often times, those injuries are caused by workplace hazards, such as heavy machinery or toxic chemicals.

Advertisement

Hundreds of deadly work accidents happen across the U.S. every year, with the majority taking place along the nation’s Western states, according to a new research study conducted by personal injury firm Duddy, Goodwin & Pollard, which references data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Injuries at work, especially fatalities, should be taken very seriously,” said Jamie Goodwin, an attorney at the firm, in reference to employer’s who fail to follow the standards set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). “They risk the health and well-being of employees, leading to accidents that can often threaten workers’ lives.”

The firm’s experts gathered the total number of fatal occupational injuries between 2020 and 2022 in each U.S. state. They then compared their findings against the population within each state to generate a ranking per 100,000 people.

We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 U.S. states with the most injuries at work, including the number of fatalities they faced during that period.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10. New Mexico

10. New Mexico

Image for article titled The 10 most dangerous states to work in America
Image: Robert Alexander (Getty Images)

New Mexico is in tenth place after it reported about 7 injuries at work between 2020-2022, about 147 workplace fatalities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9. Arkansas

9. Arkansas

Image for article titled The 10 most dangerous states to work in America
Image: Joe Sohm/Visions of America (Getty Images)

Arkansas takes ninth after also reporting around 7 injuries at work between 2020-2022, and about 213 workplace fatalities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8. West Virginia

8. West Virginia

Image for article titled The 10 most dangerous states to work in America
Image: Joe Sohm/Visions of America (Getty Images)

West Virginia reaches eighth place after it reported 7.3 fatal injuries at work between 2020-2022, and about 131 workplace fatalities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7. Nebraska

7. Nebraska

Image for article titled The 10 most dangerous states to work in America
Image: Education Images (Getty Images)

Nebraska got the seventh spot after it reported 7.34 fatal injuries at work during 2020-2022, and about 144 workplace fatalities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6. Louisiana

6. Louisiana

Image for article titled The 10 most dangerous states to work in America
Image: Education (Getty Images)

Louisiana comes in sixth, after it reported 7.81 injuries at work between 2020-2022, and 364 workplace fatalities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5. Montana

5. Montana

Image for article titled The 10 most dangerous states to work in America
Image: Education Images (Getty Images)

Montana is in fifth place after it reported 8.67 injuries at work during 2020-2022, and 94 workplace fatalities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4. South Dakota

4. South Dakota

Image for article titled The 10 most dangerous states to work in America
Image: Joe Sohm/Visions of America (Getty Images)

South Dakota has the fourth spot after it reported 8.91 fatal injuries at work between 2020-2022, and 79 workplace fatalities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3. Alaska

3. Alaska

Image for article titled The 10 most dangerous states to work in America
Image: Planet One Images (Getty Images)

Alaska comes in third after it reported 9.68 injuries at work during 2020-2022, and 71 workplace fatalities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2. North Dakota

2. North Dakota

Image for article titled The 10 most dangerous states to work in America
Image: Education Images (Getty Images)

North Dakota takes the second spot. It reported 12.45 injuries at work during 2020-2022, and 97 workplace fatalities.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

1. Wyoming

1. Wyoming

Image for article titled The 10 most dangerous states to work in America
Image: Joe Sohm/Visions of America (Getty Images)

Wyoming is in first place, with a staggering 16.64 injuries at work during 2020-2022. Wyoming experienced 96 workplace fatalities during the period.

Advertisement