The 10 most dangerous states to work in America

Getting hurt on the job, in some instances, can turn fatal. Often times, those injuries are caused by workplace hazards, such as heavy machinery or toxic chemicals.

Hundreds of deadly work accidents happen across the U.S. every year, with the majority taking place along the nation’s Western states, according to a new research study conducted by personal injury firm Duddy, Goodwin & Pollard, which references data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Injuries at work, especially fatalities, should be taken very seriously,” said Jamie Goodwin, an attorney at the firm, in reference to employer’s who fail to follow the standards set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). “They risk the health and well-being of employees, leading to accidents that can often threaten workers’ lives.”

The firm’s experts gathered the total number of fatal occupational injuries between 2020 and 2022 in each U.S. state. They then compared their findings against the population within each state to generate a ranking per 100,000 people.

We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 U.S. states with the most injuries at work, including the number of fatalities they faced during that period.