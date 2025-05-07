How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 8 most dangerous beaches in America

These beaches can be plagued by shark attacks, inclement weather, and intense waves

By
Ben Kesslen
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

Going to the beach is supposed to be all fun — but you want to make sure your day on the sand doesn’t turn into a disaster.

Good Guys Injury Law, a Utah-based personal injury law firm, analyzed data to find the most dangerous beaches in the U.S. It ranked the sandy locales by compiling the number of annual shark attacks, hurricane exposure, and how many people need to be rescued from the water each year.

“Staying safe at busy or high-risk beaches means more than watching out for rip currents or marine life,” a spokesperson for the firm said. “Pay attention to posted flags, swim near staffed lifeguard towers, and avoid swimming alone.”

“High foot traffic, unclear signage, and unpredictable surf can all lead to avoidable emergencies. Even popular tourist beaches can be hazardous when crowding or confusion outpaces safety readiness,” the firm added.

Keep reading to see which beaches you might want to steer clear from this summer

#8: Panama City Beach, Florida

Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice / Stringer (Getty Images)
#7: Melbourne Beach, Florida

Photo: Bruce Bennett / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Photo: Sean Rayford / Stringer (Getty Images)
#5: Cocoa Beach, Florida

Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Photo: Sam Greenwood / Staff (Getty Images)
#3: Waikiki Beach, Hawaii

Photo: Kat Wade / Stringer (Getty Images)
#2: Miami Beach, Florida

Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
#1: New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Photo: Stephen Morton / Stringer (Getty Images)
