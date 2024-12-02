Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
The 5 most dangerous industries in America for workers

The most dangerous U.S. industries have fatal injury rates up to 23% higher than safer sectors

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 most dangerous industries in America for workers
Photo: Andrea Kessler (Getty Images)

Everybody deserves to work in a safe environment, but that might be harder to come by depending on your profession.

DeMayo Law Group, a personal injury office based in North Carolina, reviewed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on the number and rate of fatal work injuries by industry to see which were most dangerous.

It found that the most dangerous U.S. industries face fatal injury rates up to 23% higher than safer sectors.

“By identifying the most dangerous jobs, employers and regulatory bodies can develop targeted strategies to protect workers and prevent accidents,” a spokesperson at DeMayo Law Group said in a statement.

Check out which industries the firm found to be the most dangerous.

#5: Professional and Business Services

#5: Professional and Business Services

Image for article titled The 5 most dangerous industries in America for workers
Photo: Monty Rakusen (Getty Images)

Government data recorded 598 fatalities and a fatality rate of 3.1 per 100,000 workers in professional and business services in 2022. “This industry’s dangers stem from a range of factors, including exposure to hazardous environments and physical labor,” DeMayo Law Group said.

#4: Wholesale Trade

#4: Wholesale Trade

Image for article titled The 5 most dangerous industries in America for workers
Photo: Hannah Beier (Getty Images)

Wholesale Trade ranked fourth on the list, with 171 fatalities and a fatality rate of 5.4 per 100,000 workers in 2022. The risks are largely associated with handling, transport, and warehouse operations, the law firm said.

#3: Construction

#3: Construction

Image for article titled The 5 most dangerous industries in America for workers
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

Construction remains a dangerous job, with 1,069 workers losing their lives in 2022 and a fatal injury rate of 9.6 per 100,000 workers.

#2: Transportation and Warehousing

#2: Transportation and Warehousing

Image for article titled The 5 most dangerous industries in America for workers
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Transportation and Warehousing ranked second for the most dangerous industry, with 1,053 fatalities in 2022 and a fatal injury rate of 14.1 per 100,000 workers. This is in large part thanks to the significant risk of long-haul trucking.

#1: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting

#1: Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting

Image for article titled The 5 most dangerous industries in America for workers
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing, and Hunting was ranked as the most dangerous industry, with a fatal injury rate of 18.6 per 100,000 workers and 417 fatalities in 2022. “The high risks in this industry are due to dangerous working conditions like operating heavy machinery and working in remote areas,” DeMayo Law Group said.

