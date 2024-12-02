The 5 most dangerous industries in America for workers

Everybody deserves to work in a safe environment, but that might be harder to come by depending on your profession.

Advertisement

DeMayo Law Group, a personal injury office based in North Carolina, reviewed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on the number and rate of fatal work injuries by industry to see which were most dangerous.

It found that the most dangerous U.S. industries face fatal injury rates up to 23% higher than safer sectors.

“By identifying the most dangerous jobs, employers and regulatory bodies can develop targeted strategies to protect workers and prevent accidents,” a spokesperson at DeMayo Law Group said in a statement.

Check out which industries the firm found to be the most dangerous.