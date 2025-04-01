Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Money & Markets

The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers

Residents in some states can't stop searching online for ways to lie and cheat

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers
Photo: Sean Rayford / Stringer (Getty Images)

Everyone has their vices, but, in the U.S., some states have residents that particularly struggle to tell the truth — at least, that’s what one law office tells us.

Spartacus Law, a Las Vegas-based criminal defense firm, analyzed data to rank U.S. states by their ostensible dishonesty.

The office looked at the rate of fraud and identity theft incidents, as well as at search interest for guidance on how to lie and cheat, to find the least honest states.

Chandon Alexander, the founding member and principal of Spartacus Law Firm, said that the link “between online search behavior and reported cases of fraud and identity theft suggests that digital curiosity about dishonesty often reflects real-world actions.”

Continue reading to see which states have the most dishonest residents.

#10: Michigan

Image for article titled The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers
Photo: Gregory Shamus / Staff (Getty Images)
#9: Alaska

Image for article titled The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
#8: Connecticut

Image for article titled The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
#7: Tennessee

Image for article titled The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers
Photo: Jason Kempin / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers
Photo: Scott Eisen / Stringer (Getty Images)
#5: Colorado

Image for article titled The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers
Photo: Maddie Meyer / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: California

Image for article titled The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers
Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Staff (Getty Images)
#3: Rhode Island

Image for article titled The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers
Photo: Brennan Asplen / Stringer (Getty Images)
#2: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers
Photo: Mike Mulholland / Stringer (Getty Images)
#1: Virginia

Image for article titled The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers
Photo: Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)
