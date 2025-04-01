The 10 most dishonest states in America — according to Las Vegas defense lawyers

Everyone has their vices, but, in the U.S., some states have residents that particularly struggle to tell the truth — at least, that’s what one law office tells us.

Advertisement

Spartacus Law, a Las Vegas-based criminal defense firm, analyzed data to rank U.S. states by their ostensible dishonesty.

The office looked at the rate of fraud and identity theft incidents, as well as at search interest for guidance on how to lie and cheat, to find the least honest states.

Chandon Alexander, the founding member and principal of Spartacus Law Firm, said that the link “between online search behavior and reported cases of fraud and identity theft suggests that digital curiosity about dishonesty often reflects real-world actions.”

Continue reading to see which states have the most dishonest residents.