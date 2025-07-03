The 8 most educated cities in America These American cities have the highest number of residents with degrees and the strongest schools

It's long been said that higher education is the path to success — although some cities might have taken that advice a little too seriously.

WalletHub set out to find the most educated cities and metro areas, looking at the share of adults with high school, associate's, bachelor's, and graduate degrees. It also considered a city's quality of education and educational attainment, surveying important factors like an area's racial and gender educational gaps and the quality of local public school systems.

“Higher education doesn’t guarantee better financial opportunities in the future, but it certainly correlates with it," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

"The most educated cities provide good learning opportunities from childhood all the way through the graduate level," he continued. "In addition to overall education, it’s also important to look at how well cities promote educational equality when it comes to race and gender.”

Keep reading to see which 8 cities and metro areas made the list and why.