Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
The most exclusive restaurant reservations in Japan, according to hospitality experts

Lifestyle

The most exclusive restaurant reservations in Japan, according to hospitality experts

For those looking to dine out in elite locations, getting certain reservations is harder than ever

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The most exclusive restaurant reservations in Japan, according to hospitality experts
Photo: Jiro Dreams of Sushi/Magnolia Pictures

Getting a reservation at an acclaimed restaurant can be an ordeal anywhere – but in Japan, it can be nearly impossible.

In Tokyo, where foodies flock annually to sample the world’s finest sushi, this can be a especially challenging. Many exclusive restaurants have as few as eight to 10 seats and may only serve one meal a day.

Frequently, the best strategy to get a table at the most elusive Japanese restaurants is to work with a broker who has a relationship with the country’s top spots. Restaurants view working through brokers or other connected individuals as insurance policy against a litany of customer sins, like behaving poorly in an establishment or failing to pay a bill at the end of the meal.

“My clients are way more powerful than me, they know so many people. But that’s not what gets things done,” says travel advisor Jaclyn Sienna India. “It’s care. It’s leading from the heart,” she explains. “I was a server for five years before I started my business. I understand what makes people tick.”

India knows more about getting people into restaurants than most. She is the founder of Sienna Charles, a concierge and travel planning service for the ultra-wealthy. Her expertise is reserved for families making in excess of $100 million and her past clients include George W. Bush and Mariah Carey.

Sienna Charles boasts a “black book” of more than 2,000 of India’s relationships across the hospitality industry — including yachts, hotels and high-end restaurants. The same relationship building that enables India to connect with people working in the hospitality industry has also allowed her to create unique travel and dining experiences for her clients.

“People have really moved away from fine dining, we very rarely have a client that wants to sit through a tasting menu,” she explains. “The entire shift in the last three years has been towards trendy restaurants where the focus is not necessarily on food. It’s never about food, it’s sort of about FOMO. It’s about saying that you got in, it’s a bragging right.”

If you’re interested in bragging rights of your own (and are willing to be persistent about fighting for a reservation) read on to see which Japanese restaurant tables are the hardest-to-get, according to Sienna Charles and other Japanese dining experts.

Sukiyabashi Jiro

Image for article titled The most exclusive restaurant reservations in Japan, according to hospitality experts
Photo: Sushi Jiro

Jiro, the subject of the 2011 documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi,” is perhaps the most famous sushi restaurant in the world. At one point the restaurant could boast three Michelin (ML) Stars. It lost that status not due to a change in quality, but rather a change in policy. Jiro now refuses to take reservations from the general public — instead requiring that they book through a concierge service. One notable guest was American President Barack Obama, with then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014.

Jiro serves an omakase tasting menu featuring about 20 pieces of sushi, as well as tea and sake. It is one of the hardest-to-book restaurants in Japan, according to Sienna Charles.

Sushisho Saito

Image for article titled The most exclusive restaurant reservations in Japan, according to hospitality experts
Photo: Sushisho Saito

Like Jiro, Saito had three coveted Michelin stars, until the restaurant stopped accepting reservations from the public. While dining, guests remove their shoes and eat at a 10-seat sunken soft pale hinoki counter. Meals include appetizer-like otsumami, mixed in with fresh innovative sushi. It is one of the hardest-to-book restaurants in Japan, according to Sienna Charles.

Mibu

Image for article titled The most exclusive restaurant reservations in Japan, according to hospitality experts
Photo: Mibu, The Moon in a Dish/Film Factory Entertainment

Often dubbed Japan’s most exclusive restaurant, Mibu is located inside a small apartment building, with enough seats for only eight diners. The menu changes once a month, but it is never boring. Meals can include “Gonad and semen of puffer fish” or “sayori (a spring fish) wrapped in dried lotus leaf,” wrote food writer Borja Hermoso, in El Pais.

Advertisement

“In Mibu you cook with your soul and you eat with your mind,” said chef Ferran Adrià, of El Bulli fame, according to El Pais (PRS).

Matsukawa

Image for article titled The most exclusive restaurant reservations in Japan, according to hospitality experts
Photo: byFood

Contemporary kaiseki ryōri restaurant, Matsukawa, requires an invitation before a guest can even attempt to book their table. Once invited, diners need to make their reservation at least three months in advance. The restaurant’s meals include local Taiza crab and conger eel bachiko, according to the World’s 50 Best – a travel guide that identifies high quality meals and accommodations, across the globe.

