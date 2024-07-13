The most expensive bottles of liquor ever sold

In recent years, alcohol collectors have spent upwards of a million dollars, both at auctions and private sales, purchasing particularly coveted bottles of liquor and wine.



Last January, Vietnamese collector Viet Nguyen Dinh Tuan spent more than $2 million purchasing a rare bottle of cognac in a private sale. This was far from Viet’s first expensive alcohol purchase – it’s estimated that his spirits collection is worth more than $190 million, according to the Guardian.

For many people, an enjoyable bottle of wine or liquor can be purchased for less than $100. But for connoisseurs and collectors, high-end alcohol is an investment comparable to fine art or sports cars. This is especially true with whiskey and wine – both of which are known to improve with age.

Read on to learn more about the most expensive bottles of alcohol ever sold.