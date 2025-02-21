Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
7 of the most expensive bottled waters in the world

Remember when you just transported water in crinkled, old Poland Springs bottles?

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Photo: Jeremy Moeller / Contributor (Getty Images)

Has any other product experienced a glow up quite like the humble water bottle? Anyone older than the age of 20 remembers a time when a reusable water bottle was just a crinkled, old Poland Springs or Dasani (KO) product filled and refilled for childhood soccer practices or long car trips.

In 2025, however, water bottles are big business: brands like Owala (HELE) and Stanley (SWK) captivate consumers, trending on TikTok and selling out around major holidays. So many celebrities included their favorite water bottles in New York Magazine’s “What I Can’t Live Without” column, that the outlet published a separate article compiling recommendations from the ultra-hydrated A-listers.

“I love my Stanley cup. I was never a person who brought water bottles around with me. My mom sent me one, and I absolutely made fun of her. I was like, I’m never going to bring that thing anywhere with me,” socialite Nicola Peltz Beckham told the magazine. “Now, I’m that person who can’t go anywhere without it.”

Comedian Rumer Willis said that she had four Stanley Cups in different colors; Singer-songwriter Tori Kelly refers to her Hydro Flask as an “emotional support water bottle” because she carries it everywhere and feels, “weird without it.”

With water bottles becoming a status symbol, both in celebrity interviews and high school classrooms, the food trend publication Chef’s Pencil recently rounded up the most expensive water bottles available for regular purchase. These products all come pre-filled with water – but with such premium price tags, you’ll likely want to refill them again and again.

Continue reading to learn more about the 7 most expensive bottled waters in the world.

7. MINUS 181: $52 per 681 ml bottle

Image for article titled 7 of the most expensive bottled waters in the world
Photo: Fine Liquids

Seller’s Description: High-quality mineral water from Germany’s depths Minus 181 is a unique mineral water from Germany’s deepest spring, 181 meters below the earth’s surface. Natural filtering over millions of years gives it its incomparable purity and mineral density. Enjoy the crystal-clear taste and the beneficial effects of Minus 181 - water in its purest form.

6. Ô Amazon Onça Pintada: $111 per 750ml bottle

Image for article titled 7 of the most expensive bottled waters in the world
Photo: Amazon Air Water

Seller’s Description: Our water is produced by the trees in the forest, which form the flying rivers. With no environmental impact, we condense a small amount. Our bottle is made of glass by Owens Illinois (OI), our stopper is made of glass by Vinlok and the packaging by Amazon Peck.

5. Orezza Natural Mineral Water: $155 per 1 liter bottle

Image for article titled 7 of the most expensive bottled waters in the world
Photo: Fonsapor

Seller’s Description: Orezza comes from Napoleon’s homeland: Corsica. Each drop of Orezza has undergone the journey from high valley to strata at approximately 70 meters deep. Since Orezza is only available under the limitation of the government legislation, its purity and excellent quality are undeniable. Due to the scarcity and water resources protection, the annual production is limited to 10.5 million bottles, and the export to countries outside Europe is limited to 3 million bottles per year. It is the water for the royal family of Monaco.

4. APSU Origin Water: $140 per 750ml bottle

Image for article titled 7 of the most expensive bottled waters in the world
Photo: Fine Liquids

Seller’s Description: The source for APSU is Glacier water from the Gran Campo Nevado in Subantarctic Chilean Patagonia. The glacier creates various creeks, flowing into the pacific ocean, specifically into the Skyring Sound. With their mobile system, they select remote flows and harvest water from free-flowing sources of the glacier water before it disappears in the Pacific Ocean.

3. Florida Nevas: $155 per 750 ml bottle

Image for article titled 7 of the most expensive bottled waters in the world
Photo: Nevas Water

Seller’s Description: Nevas Water is a premium table water cuvée, which is obtained from two artesian springs. Bottled in a noble, bulbous bottle in a deep black color, Nevas impresses with a unique design that has never been seen before in this segment.

2. The Ten Thousand by BlingH2O: $2,700 per 750ml bottle

Image for article titled 7 of the most expensive bottled waters in the world
Photo: Bling H20

Seller’s Description: Made to order, our breathtaking bespoke collection bottles have over ten thousand hand-applied Swarovski Crystals. We can custom make this bottle in virtually any color combination upon request. Contact us for details.

1. Svalbarði Exclusive Jade Edition: $6,266 per 750ml bottle

Image for article titled 7 of the most expensive bottled waters in the world
Photo: Svalbarði

Seller’s Description: Sourced from Yoldiabukta Bay at 78° north in the remote fjords of Svalbard, the water in each bottle comes from icebergs calved from the ice cap above Oscar II Land — a region with ancient jade deposits dating back over 400 million years. This water is thus uniquely connected to two of the Arctic’s most precious resources, bringing both exceptional purity and historical significance.

Each bottle of the Exclusive Jade Edition is encased in the extra-flint glass and natural wood cap inspired by arctic driftwood that Svalbarði has always been known for, reflecting both luxury and respect for the environment of our arctic home.

