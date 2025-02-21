7 of the most expensive bottled waters in the world

Has any other product experienced a glow up quite like the humble water bottle? Anyone older than the age of 20 remembers a time when a reusable water bottle was just a crinkled, old Poland Springs or Dasani (KO) product filled and refilled for childhood soccer practices or long car trips.

In 2025, however, water bottles are big business: brands like Owala (HELE) and Stanley (SWK) captivate consumers, trending on TikTok and selling out around major holidays. So many celebrities included their favorite water bottles in New York Magazine’s “What I Can’t Live Without” column, that the outlet published a separate article compiling recommendations from the ultra-hydrated A-listers.

“I love my Stanley cup. I was never a person who brought water bottles around with me. My mom sent me one, and I absolutely made fun of her. I was like, I’m never going to bring that thing anywhere with me,” socialite Nicola Peltz Beckham told the magazine. “Now, I’m that person who can’t go anywhere without it.”

Comedian Rumer Willis said that she had four Stanley Cups in different colors; Singer-songwriter Tori Kelly refers to her Hydro Flask as an “emotional support water bottle” because she carries it everywhere and feels, “weird without it.”

With water bottles becoming a status symbol, both in celebrity interviews and high school classrooms, the food trend publication Chef’s Pencil recently rounded up the most expensive water bottles available for regular purchase. These products all come pre-filled with water – but with such premium price tags, you’ll likely want to refill them again and again.

Continue reading to learn more about the 7 most expensive bottled waters in the world.