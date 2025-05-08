The 10 most expensive places in America areas to raise a child
Raising a child in these areas costs average family more than $30,000.
Raising a family has never been more expensive. And in some places, those costs are out of control.
SmartAsset, a financial information website, set out to find the major U.S. metro areas where it’s most expensive to raise a kid.
It looked at important factors like the costs of childcare, housing, food, medicine, and transportation, among others.
Continue reading to see which areas made the list, and just how much it costs to raise a kid there.
2 / 11
#10: Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, California
Provided by jp2pix.com / Getty Images
The average cost of raising a child in the Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom Metro Area is $30,204 per year.
3 / 11
#9: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
Allan Baxter / Getty Images
The average cost of raising a child in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Metro Area in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware is $30,660 per year.
4 / 11
#8: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota
Sean Pavone / Getty Images
The average cost of raising a child in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington Metro Area is $30,817 per year.
5 / 11
#7: Denver-Aurora-Centennial, Colorado
Brad McGinley Photography / Getty Images
The average cost of raising a child in the Denver-Aurora-Centennial Metro Area is $31,924 per year.
6 / 11
#6: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California
Ziming Sara Luo / 500px / Getty Images
The average cost of raising a child in the San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad Metro Area is $32,040 per year.
7 / 11
#5: Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
The average cost of raising a child in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford Metro Area is $33,149 per year.
8 / 11
#4: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
Mike Reid Photography / Getty Images
The average cost of raising a child in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Metro Area is $34,448 per year.
9 / 11
#3: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California
Sean Duan / Getty Images
The average cost of raising a child is the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara Metro Area is $37,867 per year.
10 / 11
#2: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, California
Steve Proehl / Getty Images
The average cost of raising a child in the San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont Metro Area is $38,981 per year.
11 / 11
#1: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
The average cost of raising a child in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton Metro Area is a whopping $39,221 per year.