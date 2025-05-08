Payload Logo
Lifestyle

The 10 most expensive places in America areas to raise a child

Raising a child in these areas costs average family more than $30,000.

ByBen Kesslen

Raising a family has never been more expensive. And in some places, those costs are out of control.

SmartAsset, a financial information website, set out to find the major U.S. metro areas where it’s most expensive to raise a kid.

It looked at important factors like the costs of childcare, housing, food, medicine, and transportation, among others.

Continue reading to see which areas made the list, and just how much it costs to raise a kid there.

2 / 11

#10: Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, California

Provided by jp2pix.com / Getty Images

The average cost of raising a child in the Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom Metro Area is $30,204 per year.

3 / 11

#9: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Allan Baxter / Getty Images

The average cost of raising a child in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington Metro Area in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware is $30,660 per year.

4 / 11

#8: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

The average cost of raising a child in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington Metro Area is $30,817 per year.

5 / 11

#7: Denver-Aurora-Centennial, Colorado

Brad McGinley Photography / Getty Images

The average cost of raising a child in the Denver-Aurora-Centennial Metro Area is $31,924 per year.

6 / 11

#6: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California

Ziming Sara Luo / 500px / Getty Images

The average cost of raising a child in the San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad Metro Area is $32,040 per year.

7 / 11

#5: Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

The average cost of raising a child in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford Metro Area is $33,149 per year.

8 / 11

#4: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Mike Reid Photography / Getty Images

The average cost of raising a child in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Metro Area is $34,448 per year.

9 / 11

#3: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Sean Duan / Getty Images

The average cost of raising a child is the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara Metro Area is $37,867 per year.

10 / 11

#2: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, California

Steve Proehl / Getty Images

The average cost of raising a child in the San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont Metro Area is $38,981 per year.

11 / 11

#1: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

The average cost of raising a child in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton Metro Area is a whopping $39,221 per year.