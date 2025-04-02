9 of the most expensive desserts in the world

Many people consider dessert to be a luxury — it’s decadent, caloric, indulgent, and frequently very, very chocolatey. But there are some desserts out there that take opulence to a whole new level. These aren’t the kinds of desserts you can whip up in your home kitchen with your stand mixer, nor can you get them at that adorable neighborhood bakery with your morning cup of coffee. These are the types of desserts you order days iin advance so the ingredients can be shipped in and where your utensil might be worth more than a month’s rent.