The most expensive drugs in the world — starting at the low price of $1 million

The pursuit of treatments for rare diseases has come with a steep cost: The average price of new drugs increased 35% in the U.S. in 2023, according to an analysis by Reuters.

Advertisement

That price hike comes as the pharmaceutical industry is embracing treatments for what are known as orphan diseases, or illnesses that typically affect a small population, usually 200,000 people or less. Arriving in a market with a lack of alternative treatment options, drug companies can — and do — price their treatments at sky-high rates.

Here are 10 of the world’s most expensive drugs — based on list price and not the actual price patients pay after any manufacturer rebates.