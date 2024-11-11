Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
We're rounding up the most expensive houses sold in America this year

Real Estate

Check out the most expensive homes sold in different states, including one in California that sold for a record-breaking $210 million

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled We&#39;re rounding up the most expensive houses sold in America this year
Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

When you envision your dream house, what do you see? Ample amenities that bring ease to your daily life? Proximity to an exciting city? Spectacular views of the surrounding wilderness?

For the average person, being able to afford just one of these attributes would be a dream come true. In the last year, the average age of American homebuyers rose by six years — to a historic high of 56, according to the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) 2024 Profile of Homebuyers and Sellers.

“First-time buyers face high home prices, high mortgage interest rates and limited inventory, making them a decade older with significantly higher incomes than previous generations of buyers,” Jessica Lautz, NAR deputy chief economist and vice president of research, said in a statement.

“Meanwhile, current homeowners can more easily make housing trades using built-up housing equity for cash purchases or large down payments on dream homes.”

So even as young people remain unable to own homes, properties across the country are selling at record highs.

Case in point: James Jannard, the founder of the sunglasses brand Oakley (EL), sold his California property for a record-breaking $210 million this year, surpassing Beyonce and Jay Z’s mansion for the most expensive private home ever sold in the Golden State.

A Delaware-based LLC quietly purchased Jannard’s former property, which never officially went on the market. The mansion is more than 15,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, and it includes 300 feet of private ocean frontage, according to Architectural Digest.

While the California sale is something of an outlier, compared with even the most grandiose mansions (particularly due to its ultra-desirable location), there have been spectacular homes that have sold across the country this year.

Quartz is rounding up the most expensive homes sold in each state as the year enters its final months. If you don’t see your home state listed yet, check back soon, because we will regularly update this list.

Click through to see the most expensive homes in each state.

Rhode Island – $12.3 million

Rhode Island – $12.3 million

Image for article titled We&#39;re rounding up the most expensive houses sold in America this year
Photo: Lila Delman Real Estate

Built in 1892, this Rhode Island mansion epitomizes coastal New England charm, with its understated charm, extensive grounds, and outdoor amenities. Outside, there is a deep water dock, a boat lift, and waterside pavilion. Indoors, the home has six bedrooms, 4.5+ bathrooms, a media room, and brick and marble fireplaces.

Vermont – $14 million

Vermont – $14 million

Image for article titled We&#39;re rounding up the most expensive houses sold in America this year
Photo: RE/MAX North Professionals

Completed in 2010, this is one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the Green Mountain State. The home, built on what was once a Vanderbilt family estate, has stunning views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondack mountains.

Connecticut – $19.3 million

Connecticut – $19.3 million

Image for article titled We&#39;re rounding up the most expensive houses sold in America this year
Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

This elegant Connecticut home was built in the style of a Jacobean manor, with Renaissance-inspired details. The six bedroom, 12 bathroom house is constructed from materials including Vermont slate and limestone.

Massachusetts – $22.8 million

Massachusetts – $22.8 million

Image for article titled We&#39;re rounding up the most expensive houses sold in America this year
Photo: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties

This seven bedroom, 9.5+ bathroom house has spectacular views of the Nantucket and 280 feet of private beach. The residence’s amenities include a 5,000 bottle wine cellar and a golfing simulator.

Washington state – $28.5 million

Washington state – $28.5 million

Image for article titled We&#39;re rounding up the most expensive houses sold in America this year
Photo: Windermere Real Estate/East

Located on an island with space available to dock a yacht, this Washington state mansion is an outdoor paradise. Inside the home, there is a library with a cigar porch, a wine cellar, and a billiards room.

New York – $29.5 million

New York – $29.5 million

Image for article titled We&#39;re rounding up the most expensive houses sold in America this year
Photo: Zillow/MLS

This serene Hamptons estate has 12 bedrooms, 12.5+ bathrooms, a theater, a wine room, and an infrared sauna, among other amenities. The home sits on a 3.3 acre lot, with a pool, a tennis court, and expansive lawns.

Colorado – $59 million

Colorado – $59 million

Image for article titled We&#39;re rounding up the most expensive houses sold in America this year
Photo: Aspen/Glenwood MLS

This Colorado compound contains a seven bedroom main house, a two bedroom guest cabin, a spa, a pool house, and a barn, all nestled in the Elk Mountains on a 36 acre lot.

Nevada – $62 million

Nevada – $62 million

Image for article titled We&#39;re rounding up the most expensive houses sold in America this year
Photo: Christie’s Sereno

Nicknamed the Old Forge, this Lake Tahoe estate is built on a five acre lot, with 210 feet of private beach. It’s perfect for anyone who loves water sports, with its deep water pier, boat hoist, and jet ski platform. The house itself has seven bedrooms, 8.5+ bathrooms, a wine cellar, a media room, and a game room.

California – $210 million

California – $210 million

The most expensive home sold in California in 2024 was a Malibu mansion. There are no publicly available photos of this property. This image is for illustrative purposes only.
The most expensive home sold in California in 2024 was a Malibu mansion. There are no publicly available photos of this property. This image is for illustrative purposes only.
Photo: halbergman (iStock by Getty Images)

This spectacular California mansion, which made history this year as the most expensive home ever sold in the Golden State, is more than 15,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. The home was sold in a private sale, so there is limited information about its specific amenities, but it reportedly has at least 300 feet of private ocean access.

