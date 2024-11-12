Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Travel

Eye-popping price tags come with remarkable amenities, including private butler services, party spaces, designer bathroom goods, and silk sheets

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled Take a look inside the most expensive hotel rooms in the world
Photo: Kerzner International Limited

When it comes to booking vacation plans, the hotel that you select can make or break the trip. So often having a good day of travel requires having spent the previous night relaxed and comfortable.

While for most of us it’s enough to simply have fluffy pillows and continental breakfast croissants that aren’t already stale, the most wealthy and powerful people in the world have higher demands for their hotel experiences.

Spending a night at one of the world’s most expensive hotels can cost as much or even more than the average American makes in a year. Those eye-popping price tags come with remarkable amenities, including private butler services, space for hosting parties, designer goods in the bathrooms, and silk sheets on every bed.

Take a look inside the most expensive hotel rooms in the world.

5. Faena Penthouse – $54,000 per night

Image for article titled Take a look inside the most expensive hotel rooms in the world
Photo: Faena

This five-bedroom suite at Faena Miami Beach will run you $54,000 for a one-evening stay. For the high price tag, guests get access to countless amenities, including two floors of gathering space, five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

A dedicated concierge and butler service ensure that guests have access to everything their hearts desire during their stay, while the Faena Hotel’s private beach and other facilities ensure that high-profile guests can relax in privacy.

4. The Mark Hotel Penthouse – $75,000 per night

Image for article titled Take a look inside the most expensive hotel rooms in the world
Photo: The Mark Hotel

The Mark Hotel’s penthouse is the most expensive hotel room in New York City, at $75,000 per night. The 12,000-square-foot room has hosted an array of celebrities – including many Met Gala guests, who prepare for fashion’s most prestigious evening at the Mark Hotel.

The penthouse features cathedral ceilings, views of the New York City skyline, a grand piano, a library, a conservatory, a freestanding fireplace, and access to a rooftop terrace. Guests staying in the penthouse are given access to a private elevator to transport them from the lobby to their rooms, with security and style.

3. The Empathy Suite at Palms Casino Resort – $75,000 per night

Image for article titled Take a look inside the most expensive hotel rooms in the world
Photo: Palms Casino

The Empathy Suite at the Palm Casino Resort previously held the title of the world’s most expensive hotel, with a nightly rate of $100,000. Budget-minded travelers can breathe easy now – the room’s price has been whittled down to just $75,000.

The suite is 9,156 square feet with “artworks adorning every surface,” according to the Palms Casino website. Guests have access to two king-sized bedrooms, a private terrace, a private pool, two massage rooms and a sauna. They can also avail themselves of a 24-hour butler and a first-class concierge service.

2. The Royal Penthouse Suite at the Hotel President Wilson – $80,000 per night

Image for article titled Take a look inside the most expensive hotel rooms in the world
Photo: Marriott International, Inc

This Geneva, Switzerland suite is the second-most expensive hotel room, coming in at $80,000 per night. The 18,000 square foot room encompasses the entire eighth floor of the Hotel President Wilson – with a 2,500 square foot living room that overlooks Lake Geneva. Guests can entertain themselves with an array of activities, including playing the suite’s Steinway grand piano, using a telescope on the private terrace, playing billiards on a 1930s table, working out in a private gym, or simply vegging out and watching the 103-inch Bang & Olufsen plasma television.

The hotel’s close proximity to the United Nations means that guests frequently include heads of state, like former President Bill Clinton and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The suite’s windows are even made of bulletproof glass to accommodate these high-level guests, according to Town & Country.

1. The Royal Mansion at Atlantis the Royal Dubai – $100,000 per night

Image for article titled Take a look inside the most expensive hotel rooms in the world
Photo: Kezner International Limited

At $100,000 a night, the Royal Mansion at Atlantis the Royal, Dubai, is the most expensive hotel room in the world. The standard suite is vast, with four bedrooms, living and dining rooms, a bar, and a two-floor office – but the hotel is also designed in such a way that the suite can be connected to a further 16 rooms.

The rooms are constructed out of Calacatta marble, with silk textiles softening the suite. In addition to the room’s high-quality materials and artwork, there are also amenities from some of the world’s most famous luxury brands. Guests can avail themselves of gold-plated toiletries, products from Hermès and Louis Vuitton (MC), and high-end electronics, according to Architectural Digest.

“We wanted something to be very elegant, very grand, very rich; something that is universally appealing,” Atlantis president Timothy Kelly told the outlet. “We hoped the guests would be able to come in and feel at home.”

