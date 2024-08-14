Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
The 10 most expensive housing markets in America

Real Estate

Real Estate

The median cost of buying a single-family home in San Jose, California topped $2 million last quarter

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image: Jordan Siemens (iStock by Getty Images)

The median cost of buying a single-family home in San Jose, California topped $2 million – as 90% of metropolitan areas saw increased housing prices, a new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) revealed.

While housing prices increased across the country in the second quarter, San Jose’s sky-high property values are especially significant. This is the first instance of the median cost of a single-family home exceeding $2 million since NAR began tracking in 1979.

“The record-high home prices in most metro markets bring good and bad news,” said NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun in a statement. “It’s terrific news for homeowners who are moving ahead in wealth gains. However, it’s difficult for those wanting to buy a home as the required income to qualify has roughly doubled from just a few years ago.”

The national median cost of buying a house continued to increase during the second quarter – rising to $422,100 for an already built, single-family home. This represents a 4.9% increase compared to this time last year.

Meanwhile, the average mortgage payment is also on the rise, with first time buyers spending 40% of their income on their monthly payments. In the second quarter, payments for a typical single family home were $2,262, which constitutes an 11.1% increase since the first quarter and a 10.3% year-over-year increase.

Despite these increases, some experts predict that families will have an easier time affording housing in the coming months.

“Housing affordability will improve in upcoming months,” Yun said in the NAR report. “Mortgage rates have fallen measurably, and more supply is reaching the market. Therefore, the income required to buy a home will decrease.”

Continue reading to learn which American metropolitan areas currently have the most expensive housing markets.

10th Most Expensive: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida

10th Most Expensive: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, Florida

Image: Mint Images (iStock by Getty Images)

The Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island metropolitan area is the tenth most expensive housing market in the country. The median cost of an existing, single-family home is $867,000.

9th Most Expensive: Boulder, Colorado

9th Most Expensive: Boulder, Colorado

Photo: Fred Langer Photography (iStock by Getty Images)

The Boulder metropolitan area is the ninth most expensive housing market in the country. The median cost of an existing, single-family home is $888,300.

8th Most Expensive: San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, California

8th Most Expensive: San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, California

Photo: Allard Schager (iStock by Getty Images)

The San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles metropolitan area is the eight most expensive housing market in the country. The median cost of an existing, single-family home is $895,300.

7th Most Expensive: Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California

7th Most Expensive: Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California

Image: Alexandra Rudge (iStock by Getty Images)

The Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura metropolitan area is the seventh most expensive housing market in the country. The median cost of an existing, single-family home is $927,900.

6th Most Expensive: Salinas, California

6th Most Expensive: Salinas, California

Image: rightdx (iStock by Getty Images)

The Salinas metropolitan area is the sixth most expensive housing market in the country. The median cost of an existing, single-family home is $1,035,700.

5th Most Expensive: San Diego-Carlsbad, California

5th Most Expensive: San Diego-Carlsbad, California

Photo: Ziming Sara Luo (iStock by Getty Images)

The San Diego-Carlsbad metropolitan area is the fifth most expensive housing market in the country. The median cost of an existing, single-family home is $1,050,000.

4th Most Expensive: Honolulu, Hawaii

4th Most Expensive: Honolulu, Hawaii

Photo: Barry Winiker (iStock by Getty Images)

The Honolulu metropolitan area is the fourth most expensive housing market in the country. The median cost of an existing, single-family home is $1,101,500.

3rd Most Expensive: Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, California

3rd Most Expensive: Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, California

Photo: MCCAIG (iStock by Getty Images)

The Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine metropolitan area is the third most expensive housing market in the country. The median cost of an existing, single-family home is $1,437,500.

2nd Most Expensive: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

2nd Most Expensive: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California

Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

The San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area is the second most expensive housing market in the country. The median cost of an existing, single-family home is $1,449,000.

Most Expensive: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Most Expensive: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Photo: Sean Duan (iStock by Getty Images)

The San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metropolitan area is the most expensive housing market in the country. The median cost of an existing, single-family home is $2,008,000.

