Food & Fine Dining

The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth

With the seasons changing, the best restaurants in the world are continuing to innovate their menus

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth
Photo: Adrian Hancu (iStock by Getty Images)

One of the most exciting aspects of going on vacation – whether to a new city or a new country – is the opportunity to try new food that isn’t available at home.

The joy of discovering a new restaurant is so central to traveling, that a place in the Michelin (ML) Guide, the most coveted designation an eatery can receive, is traditionally determined based on how worthwhile it is to go out of your way for a meal there.

The French tire company grants one star to a restaurant if it is high quality enough to be worth a stop on a trip, two stars if it worth traveling out of your way to visit the establishment, and three stars if the food is so exceptional that diners should plan a special vacation just to visit the restaurant in question.

In the post-pandemic years, the average American’s eating habits have largely shifted away from dining in restaurants. Staffing shortages and increased costs mean that many Americans are choosing to stay at home, according to a study by Black Box intelligence, which was initially reported on by Bloomberg. These changing attitudes mean that even the absolute best restaurants in the world – the ones that are likely to receive Michelin stars – are stepping up their game to bring in new guests.

“I think that two things happened to the pandemic: The experience of what you could order at home got better. So you developed a whole new generation of great home cooks. So when you go out, you want service, you want theatrical dining, you really want that step up,” celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson told Quartz, in July.

“[Diners] want to feel like, ‘I am out, not only am I out here with my friends and family, there’s people in this room that makes me feel great. I’m part of something.’ People also have more choices now. And those choices are going to continue to get better and better.”

With the seasons changing, the best restaurants in the world are continuing to innovate on their menus. The food industry trend publication Chef’s Pencil recently rounded up the Michelin starred restaurants with the most expensive autumn and winter tasting menus.

Continue reading to learn which restaurants have the most expensive tasting menus.

10. Ginza Fukuju


10. Ginza Fukuju

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth
Photo: Ikyu

Where is it?

Tokyo, Japan

How much is the tasting menu?

$685

9. Guy Savoy

9. Guy Savoy

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth
Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Where is it?

Paris, France

How much is the tasting menu?

$715

8. Sazenka

8. Sazenka

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth
Photo: Tableall

Where is it?

Tokyo, Japan

How much is the tasting menu?

$745

7. Alchemist

7. Alchemist

Steven Plotnicki and Rasmus Munk, of Alchemist, during the announcement of the list of the best restaurants in Europe, at Taller de Bombas, on 12 June, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.
Steven Plotnicki and Rasmus Munk, of Alchemist, during the announcement of the list of the best restaurants in Europe, at Taller de Bombas, on 12 June, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.
Photo: A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Where is it?

Copenhagen, Denmark

How much is the tasting menu?

$760

6. Quince

6. Quince

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth
Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Where is it?

San Francisco, USA

How much is the tasting menu?

$795

5. Azabu Kadowaki

5. Azabu Kadowaki

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth
Photo: Pocket Concierge (Getty Images)

Where is it?

Tokyo, Japan

How much is the tasting menu?

$935

4. Masa

4. Masa

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth
Photo: Masa

Where is it?

New York, USA

How much is the tasting menu?

$950

3. Caviar Russe

3. Caviar Russe

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth
Photo: Caviar Russe/Facebook

Where is it?

New York, USA

How much is the tasting menu?

$975

2. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet

2. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth
Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Where is it?

Shanghai, China

How much is the tasting menu?

$1,230

1. Ginza Kitafuku

1. Ginza Kitafuku

Image for article titled The 10 most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants on Earth
Photo: Ginza Kitafuku

Where is it?

Tokyo, Japan

How much is the tasting menu?

$2,130

