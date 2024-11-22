Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
The 10 most expensive paintings ever sold

Collecting

Despite some concerns about a flagging market, November’s art week had a relatively strong start

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Nympheas by Claude Monet is on display at Sotheby's New York Marquee Sales on November 08, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Despite some concerns of a flagging market, November’s art week had a relatively strong start – with several marquee pieces selling for above their estimated values.

All eyes were on contemporary artist Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian” – a banana duct-taped to the wall, exactly 160 centimeters from the floor – which was valued at between $1 and $1.5 million. The contemporary piece exceeded its estimated value, selling to Chinese crypto guru Justin Sun for $6.2 million in crypto currency.

In another hotly anticipated sale, Claude Monet’s “Nymphéas” sold for $65.5 million with fees after 17 minutes and 34 bids, during Sotheby’s “A Legacy Beauty” auction. The Monet was part of the late Sydell Miller’s expensive art collection – which also includes works by Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, and Wassily Kandinsky.

These November sales come in the wake of an otherwise slow period in the art market. The dual pressures of American political volatility and Chinese economic decline have slowed art sales in recent years: In 2022, the combined value of the top-10 art pieces sold at the bellwether May auctions was $760 million. Last year, it was $403 million, according to Bloomberg.

At Sotheby’s, the situation was so dire that some executives questioned whether the auction house would be able to continue paying employees on time. Their alarm was not entirely unfounded: In the spring, some staffers received promissory notes in place of incentive pay, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Some analysts predicted that the market would rebound this month, with the results of the presidential elections giving collectors a better sense of the economic climate for the next four years.

“The types of people buying expensive art next week are keenly alert to how macro trends influence their wealth,” Doug Woodham, a New York-based art adviser and former Christie’s executive, told the New York Times, in advance of the November auctions.

“Their wealth since the election has gone up, and [Trump’s] policies are likely to benefit them.” Woodham cautioned, however, that “there’s a chance these economic policies will lead to inflation and higher interest rates.”

Continue reading to learn more about the most expensive paintings ever sold, as of April 2024.

10. Pendant portraits of Maerten Soolmans and Oopjen Coppit by Rembrandt: $180 million


Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/BSR Agency/Getty Images (Getty Images)
9. Water Serpents II by Gustav Klimt: $183 million

Photo: JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)
8. No. 6 (Violet, Green, and Red) by Mark Rothko: $186 million

Photo: Christie’s
7. The Shot Marilyns by Andy Warhol: $195 million

Photo: Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images (Getty Images)
6. The Standard Bearer by Rembrandt: $197.9 million

Photo: Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images (Getty Images)
5. Number 17A by Jackson Pollock: $200 million

American abstract expressionist painter Jackson Pollock (1912 - 1956) stands amid some large paintings in his studio at ‘The Springs,’ East Hampton, New York, August 23, 1953. Number 17A not pictured.
American abstract expressionist painter Jackson Pollock (1912 - 1956) stands amid some large paintings in his studio at ‘The Springs,’ East Hampton, New York, August 23, 1953. Number 17A not pictured.
Photo: Tony Vaccaro/Getty Images (Getty Images)
4. When Will You Marry? by Paul Gauguin: $210 million

Photo: DANI POZO/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)
3. The Card Players by Paul Cézanne: $250 million

Photo: DeAgostini/Getty Images (Getty Images)
2. Interchange by Willem de Kooning: $300 million

The painter Willem de Kooning (1904 - 1997) in his studio, surrounded by his abstract paintings, Long Island, New York, 1967. “Interchange” is not pictured.
The painter Willem de Kooning (1904 - 1997) in his studio, surrounded by his abstract paintings, Long Island, New York, 1967. “Interchange” is not pictured.
Photo: Robert R. McElroy/Getty Images (Getty Images)
1. Salvator Mundi by Leonardo da Vinci: $400 million

Photo: Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images (Getty Images)
