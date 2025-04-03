11 of the world’s most expensive and unique art collections

A picture may be worth a thousand words — but one of these paintings is worth more like $100 million.

Advertisement

Art has almost always been a status symbol. Kings and queens adorned their palaces with ornate portraits and sculptures. Religious leaders commissioned Renaissance masters to adorn their holy places. These days, owning a Banksy or a Yayoi Kusama makes you someone to pay attention to — and celebrities, billionaires, and even banks are jumping on board the collecting train.

Some collectors focus on specific art movements, some focus on specific artists, and some focus on specific countries. Some focus on quantity, while others focus on quality. Some lend their collections to museums, while others keep their artwork privately displayed.

And most of these collections are extraordinary.

When Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud purchased “Salvator Mundi,” a painting attributed to Leonardo Da Vinci, for $450.3 million in 2017, the Christie’s auction crowd gasped as they witnessed the sale of the most expensive painting purchased at public auction. Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder Paul Allen’s private art collection fetched over $1.6 billion at auction in 2022 — it included works by Vincent Van Gogh, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keeffe, Edward Hopper, Paul Gauguin, Paul Cézanne, David Hockney, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Roy Lichtenstein, and Sandro Botticelli.

The largest private art collection in the world, valued at around $3 billion, belongs to mega-dealers Ezra and David Nahmad. The chairman of Christie’s New York claimed the brothers have sold “more art than anyone alive.” The Nahmads loan some of their art to major museums, but they also store their pieces in a massive art warehouse that holds around 5,000 pieces — including almost 300 works by Pablo Picasso worth an estimated $1 billion.

Here, find 11 of the most interesting and expensive art collections in the world.