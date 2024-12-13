The 5 most expensive cities in America for buying a home

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Real Estate

The median sale price for existing properties hit an all time high earlier this year

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Photo: Bob Thomas (iStock by Getty Images)

Prospective homeowners in the five most expensive towns in the United States need to earn at least $1 million annually to afford to buy property, according to a recent report released by GOBankingRates.

The analysis looked at the 50 wealthiest towns in the US and determined the minimum salary needed to own a home in each town, assuming that buyers were spending no more than the recommended 30% of their salaries on housing.

This report comes following a year in which many Americans continued to face obstacles in buying homes. In June 2024, the median sale price for existing properties hit an all-time high. At the same time, the average age of American homebuyers rose by six years — to a historic high of 56, according to the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) 2024 Profile of Homebuyers and Sellers.

“First-time buyers face high home prices, high mortgage interest rates and limited inventory, making them a decade older with significantly higher incomes than previous generations of buyers,” Jessica Lautz, NAR deputy chief economist and vice president of research, said in a statement.

Some experts anticipate that the housing market will remain skewed toward sellers in 2025, though many questions remain – particularly with the changing economic policies of a new presidential administration.

“Mortgage rates won’t fall enough [in 2025] to spur an increase in existing-home inventory, with most of the increase in inventory seen in the market coming from new construction,” said Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, in a statement.

“Most areas will still lean toward a seller’s market due to limited inventory. However, those markets that have seen a surge in inventory will definitely be more of a buyer’s market and will be susceptible to price declines.”

Continue reading to see how much it costs to buy a home in the five most expensive markets in the United States.

5. Hillsborough, California

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Average household income: $539,950

2024 typical home value: $5,099,160

Salary needed to afford a house: $1,015,321

4. Montecito, California

Photo: Elvira Laskowski (iStock by Getty Images)

Average household income: $327,332

2024 typical home value: $5,423,239

Salary needed to afford a house: $1,079,851

3. Los Altos Hills, California

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Average household income: $460,098

2024 typical home value: $5,631,372

Salary needed to afford a house: $1,121,293

2. Atherton, California

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Average household income: $594,651

2024 typical home value: $7,424,850

Salary needed to afford a house: $1,478,402

1. Palm Beach, Florida

Photo: Saul Martinez/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Average household income: $365,991

2024 typical home value: $11,592,915

Salary needed to afford a house: $2,308,328

