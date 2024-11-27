Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 most expensive domestic plane tickets in America

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Airlines

The 10 most expensive domestic plane tickets in America

Many of these routes average more than $400 a trip, one-way

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
People at an airport
People at an airport
Photo: Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance (Getty Images)

Flying was long thought of as a luxury beyond the reach of the average American. That changed as the industry matured and a greater number of airlines emerged to service budget-conscious travelers, which brought about a welcome drop in prices.

Advertisement

But some tickets still remain more expensive than others. The Department of Transportation tracks which routes in the U.S. have the costliest fares, along with which airlines have the biggest market share along those routes.

Click through to see which airline routes were the most expensive during the second quarter of this year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10. Detroit, Michigan to Salt Lake City, Utah

10. Detroit, Michigan to Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City, Utah
Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $395.19. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

9. Atlanta, Georgia to Sacramento, California

9. Atlanta, Georgia to Sacramento, California

Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia
Photo: Alex Slitz/FIFA (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $395.98. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is Delta Air Lines.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

8. San Francisco, California to Washington, D.C.

8. San Francisco, California to Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C.
Photo: J. David Ake (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $398.01. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is United Airlines (UAL).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

7. El Paso, Texas to New York City, New York

7. El Paso, Texas to New York City, New York

El Paso, Texas
El Paso, Texas
Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $399.84. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is American Airlines (AAL).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

6. Charlotte, North Carolina to San Francisco, California

6. Charlotte, North Carolina to San Francisco, California

Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte, North Carolina
Photo: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $401.61. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is American Airlines.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5. Los Angeles, California to Savannah, Georgia

5. Los Angeles, California to Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia
Savannah, Georgia
Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $403.37. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is Delta Air Lines.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4. Detroit, Michigan to San Francisco, California

4. Detroit, Michigan to San Francisco, California

Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan
Photo: Paul Sancya (AP)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $408.61. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is Delta Air Lines.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3. Hartford, Connecticut to San Francisco, California

3. Hartford, Connecticut to San Francisco, California

Hartford, Connecticut
Hartford, Connecticut
Photo: Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $413.43. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is United Airlines.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2. Los Angeles, California to New York City, New York

2. Los Angeles, California to New York City, New York

New York City, New York
New York City, New York
Photo: Gary Hershorn (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $436.31. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is JetBlue Airways (JBLU).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

1. New York City, New York to San Francisco, California

1. New York City, New York to San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California
San Francisco, California
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The average fare for the route in the second quarter of 2024 was $476.77. The airline that has the greatest market share for that route is United Airlines.

Advertisement

12 / 12