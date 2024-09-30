Watch enthusiasts of the world – now might be a good time to crack open your wallets and peruse Sotheby’s auctions. In the early weeks of October, the auction house will have three major sales of rare, luxurious, and high quality watches.

On October 4, Sotheby’s Hong Kong will hold its Important Watches 1 auction; a Fine Watches auction will also begin on the same date, in Paris, and last through October 16. There will also be a second Important Watches auction in Hong Kong that will run from September 30 through October 9.



Among the timepieces on sale are a special edition Richard Mille watch that was created in collaboration with Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, an elegant Patek Philippe world time watch, and a unique Cartier (CFRHF) bangle watch that appears to resemble a hawk.



Collecting exquisite watches, like the ones available at this auction, can be an immensely satisfying hobby – though admittedly not one without its pitfalls.



It’s easy for watch enthusiasts to become fascinated with timepieces from afar – prompting watch collector and cofounder of the Armoury, Mark Cho, to educate new collectors on common pitfalls to avoid. This summer, Cho shared what he described as his “12 Principles of Watch Collecting,” in an effort to guide amateur horology enthusiasts on their journey.



“I am a firm believer in developing taste and appreciation through ownership. You can pore over articles and analyze spec sheets to the nth degree, but nothing beats what you can learn by actually owning and wearing a piece,” Cho wrote for the Robb Report in 2022, in an essay explaining why he decided to part ways with a number of watches.



Among Cho’s tips: Rare watches are not always great, great watches are not always rare; Unpopular watches may become popular but rare watches will always remain rare; and expensive watches can be worth the cost. Cheap watches are not always worth the savings.



Continue reading to learn more about the 10 most expensive watches available at Sotheby’s upcoming Important Watches auction.