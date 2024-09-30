How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Collecting

10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now

Collecting exquisite watches can be an immensely satisfying hobby

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now
Photo: Sotheby’s

Watch enthusiasts of the world – now might be a good time to crack open your wallets and peruse Sotheby’s auctions. In the early weeks of October, the auction house will have three major sales of rare, luxurious, and high quality watches.

Advertisement

On October 4, Sotheby’s Hong Kong will hold its Important Watches 1 auction; a Fine Watches auction will also begin on the same date, in Paris, and last through October 16. There will also be a second Important Watches auction in Hong Kong that will run from September 30 through October 9.

Among the timepieces on sale are a special edition Richard Mille watch that was created in collaboration with Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, an elegant Patek Philippe world time watch, and a unique Cartier (CFRHF) bangle watch that appears to resemble a hawk.

Collecting exquisite watches, like the ones available at this auction, can be an immensely satisfying hobby – though admittedly not one without its pitfalls.

It’s easy for watch enthusiasts to become fascinated with timepieces from afar – prompting watch collector and cofounder of the Armoury, Mark Cho, to educate new collectors on common pitfalls to avoid. This summer, Cho shared what he described as his “12 Principles of Watch Collecting,” in an effort to guide amateur horology enthusiasts on their journey.

“I am a firm believer in developing taste and appreciation through ownership. You can pore over articles and analyze spec sheets to the nth degree, but nothing beats what you can learn by actually owning and wearing a piece,” Cho wrote for the Robb Report in 2022, in an essay explaining why he decided to part ways with a number of watches.

Among Cho’s tips: Rare watches are not always great, great watches are not always rare; Unpopular watches may become popular but rare watches will always remain rare; and expensive watches can be worth the cost. Cheap watches are not always worth the savings.

Continue reading to learn more about the 10 most expensive watches available at Sotheby’s upcoming Important Watches auction.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10. Patek Philippe Reference 3974

10. Patek Philippe Reference 3974

Image for article titled 10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $359,372 to $513,389

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A yellow gold minute repeating perpetual calendar wristwatch with moon phases, 24 hour and leap year indication, Retailed by Gübelin, Made in 1990.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

9. Patek Philippe Reference 5275

9. Patek Philippe Reference 5275

Image for article titled 10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $359,372 to $513,389

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A limited edition platinum chiming wrist watch with digital jumping hour, jumping minutes and seconds, engraved dial and case, Made to commemorate the 175th anniversary of Patek Philippe in single factory seal, Circa 2015.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

8. Cartier No. 1/1, Piece Unique

8. Cartier No. 1/1, Piece Unique

Image for article titled 10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $385,041 to $641,736

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A magnificent and unique white gold, diamond, yellow and brown diamond-set bangle watch in the form of a falcon, Circa 2010.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

7. Patek Philippe Reference 5213

7. Patek Philippe Reference 5213

Image for article titled 10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $385,041 to $641,736

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A white gold minute repeating perpetual calendar wristwatch with moon phases, retrograde date and leap year indication, Circa 2015.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

6. Patek Philippe Reference 1518

6. Patek Philippe Reference 1518

Image for article titled 10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $577,562 to $898,431

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A yellow gold perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch with moon phases, Made in 1950.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5. Patek Philippe Reference 2499, 4th Series

5. Patek Philippe Reference 2499, 4th Series

Image for article titled 10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $513,389 to $1,026,778

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A yellow gold perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch with moon phases, Circa 1985.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4. Patek Philippe Reference 2524/1

4. Patek Philippe Reference 2524/1

Image for article titled 10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $577,562 to $1,026,778

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A yellow gold minute repeating wristwatch, Made in 1955.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3. Patek Philippe Reference 5531

3. Patek Philippe Reference 5531

Image for article titled 10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $641,736 to $1,283,473

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A brand new pink gold minute repeating world time wristwatch with cloisonné enamel dial, Circa 2022.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2. Richard Mille, Tourbillon Serpent, Reference RM026

2. Richard Mille, Tourbillon Serpent, Reference RM026

Image for article titled 10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $705,910 to $1,026,778

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A unique white diamond and ruby-set semi-skeletonised tourbillon wristwatch with power reserve indication, Circa 2011.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

1. Richard Mille Special Edition Michelle Yeoh, Reference RM051

1. Richard Mille Special Edition Michelle Yeoh, Reference RM051

Image for article titled 10 of the most expensive watches you can buy right now
Photo: Sotheby’s

Estimated Value: $705,910 to $1,026,778

Sotheby’s Lot Description: “A unique white gold, diamond, black diamond and emerald-set semi-skeletonised tourbillon wristwatch with power reserve indication, circa 2011.”

Advertisement

12 / 12