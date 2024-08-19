Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Keith Haring's Christmas Card, Charlie Chaplin telegram and a Kobe Bryant basketball: Check out this week's auction block roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Collecting

Keith Haring's Christmas Card, Charlie Chaplin telegram and a Kobe Bryant basketball: Check out this week's auction block roundup

From Babe Ruth to the Beatles - iconic memorabilia from music, sports and film are on sale this week

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Keith Haring&#39;s Christmas Card, Charlie Chaplin telegram and a Kobe Bryant basketball: Check out this week&#39;s auction block roundup
Photo: Swann Auction Galleries

A piece of film history found a new home last week, when Harrison Ford’s iconic fedora from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” sold at auction for $630,000.

Advertisement

The hat – which was worn by both Ford and his stunt double Dean Ferrandini – was custom-made to ensure that it would stay on the actors’ heads during action scenes, according to the lot summary published by the auction house Propstore.

The fedora remained in Ferrandini’s personal collection until the stuntman’s death last September. This auction marked the first time that the costume piece was available for private purchase, according to Propstore.

Other items sold at the auction include one of Daniel Radcliffe’s wands from “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” a suit worn by Daniel Craig in “Skyfall,” and a helmet used in “Return of the Jedi.”

If you’re disappointed about missing out on the chance to purchase this iconic pop culture memorabilia, you’re in luck: this week marks the first edition of a new Quartz series, highlighting the best and most fascinating items available at auction. Each week, the series will feature prominent artwork, pop culture memorabilia and historical artifacts on sale at major auction houses.

Among the prominent auctions being held this week are Remix at Julien’s Auctions, an online auction featuring sports and music memorabilia; an auction of NBA memorabilia at Sotheby’s; and a sale of notable LGBTQ art and historical artifacts at Swann Auction House.

Continue reading to see the ten most fascinating objects being sold at auction this week.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Sotheby’s: 2010 NBA Finals Game Used Basketball

Sotheby’s: 2010 NBA Finals Game Used Basketball

Image for article titled Keith Haring&#39;s Christmas Card, Charlie Chaplin telegram and a Kobe Bryant basketball: Check out this week&#39;s auction block roundup
Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Sotheby’s is selling a basketball handled by deceased NBA legend Kobe Bryant at its “Game Changers” auction this week. This basketball was used in Game 1 of the 2010 NBA Finals, when the Los Angeles Lakers played the Boston Celtics. The game was also notable for featuring five athletes who would eventually be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. This was also Bryant’s last appearance in an NBA finals series.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Julien’s: Charlie Chaplin Telegram

Julien’s: Charlie Chaplin Telegram

Image for article titled Keith Haring&#39;s Christmas Card, Charlie Chaplin telegram and a Kobe Bryant basketball: Check out this week&#39;s auction block roundup
Photo: Julien’s Auctions

Julien’s Auctions is selling a telegram, that silent film actor Charlie Chaplin sent to an unknown recipient, at its Remix Auction. Bidding on the undated telegram began at $100. Lots are expected to close at the online auction on August 26.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Julien’s: Yellow Submarine Film Poster

Julien’s: Yellow Submarine Film Poster

Image for article titled Keith Haring&#39;s Christmas Card, Charlie Chaplin telegram and a Kobe Bryant basketball: Check out this week&#39;s auction block roundup
Photo: Julien’s Auctions

Julien’s Auctions is selling a framed poster advertising the 1968 Beatles film “Yellow Submarine” at its Remix auction. Bidding on the poster began at $50 but offers have already reached $500. Lots are expected to close at the online auction on August 26.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Julien’s: Signed 2006 World Cup Ronaldo Jersey

Julien’s: Signed 2006 World Cup Ronaldo Jersey

Image for article titled Keith Haring&#39;s Christmas Card, Charlie Chaplin telegram and a Kobe Bryant basketball: Check out this week&#39;s auction block roundup
Photo: Julien’s Auctions

Julien’s Auctions is selling a 2006 match-issued World Cup jersey, signed by soccer legend Ronaldo at its Remix Auction. Bidding on the Brazilian uniform began at $500, while the jersey’s estimated value is $2000. Lots are expected to close at the online auction on August 26.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Swann Auction Galleries: Invitation to the Monokel

Swann Auction Galleries: Invitation to the Monokel

Image for article titled Keith Haring&#39;s Christmas Card, Charlie Chaplin telegram and a Kobe Bryant basketball: Check out this week&#39;s auction block roundup
Photo: Swann Auction Galleries

Swann Auction Galleries will auction a 1932 invitation to the historic Berlin lesbian bar the Monokel, as part of its LGBTQ+ Art, Material Culture & History sale. The Monokel’s existence was short-lived: less than a year after this invitation was issued, the Nazi Party came to power and began the suppression of Berlin’s previously vibrant gay scene. Swann Auction Galleries will hold its LGBTQ+ Art, Material Culture & History sale on August 22.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Swann Auction Galleries: Keith Haring’s Christmas Card

Swann Auction Galleries: Keith Haring’s Christmas Card

Image for article titled Keith Haring&#39;s Christmas Card, Charlie Chaplin telegram and a Kobe Bryant basketball: Check out this week&#39;s auction block roundup
Photo: Swann Auction Galleries

Swann Auction Galleries will auction a Christmas card designed and signed by iconic 1980s artist Keith Haring as part of its LGBTQ+ Art, Material Culture & History sale. This card was one of 100 signed by the artist, a few years before his 1990 death. Swann Auction Galleries will hold its LGBTQ+ Art, Material Culture & History sale on August 22.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Swann Auction Galleries: Andy Warhol Film Poster

Swann Auction Galleries: Andy Warhol Film Poster

Image for article titled Keith Haring&#39;s Christmas Card, Charlie Chaplin telegram and a Kobe Bryant basketball: Check out this week&#39;s auction block roundup
Photo: Swann Auction Galleries

Swann Auction Galleries will auction a poster advertising the 1965 film “My Hustler” as part of its LGBTQ+ Art, Material Culture & History sale. The film was directed by Andy Warhol and reportedly cost $500 to produce. Swann Auction Galleries will hold its LGBTQ+ Art, Material Culture & History sale on August 22.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Heritage Auctions: Baseball Signed by Babe Ruth

Heritage Auctions: Baseball Signed by Babe Ruth

Image for article titled Keith Haring&#39;s Christmas Card, Charlie Chaplin telegram and a Kobe Bryant basketball: Check out this week&#39;s auction block roundup
Photo: Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions will sell a baseball signed by Babe Ruth at its 2024 Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction. The ball is believed to date to sometime between 1919 and 1924 and is worth an estimated $40,000. The auction will run from August 23 through August 25.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12


Heritage Auctions: Game-Used, Signed Jackie Robinson Bat


Heritage Auctions: Game-Used, Signed Jackie Robinson Bat

Image for article titled Keith Haring&#39;s Christmas Card, Charlie Chaplin telegram and a Kobe Bryant basketball: Check out this week&#39;s auction block roundup
Photo: Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions will sell a game-used baseball bat, signed by Jackie Robinson, at its 2024 Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction. The bat dates to 1955, when Robinson and the rest of the Brooklyn Dodgers appeared in the World Series. Bidding on the bat begins at $400,000. The auction will run from August 23 through August 25.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12


Heritage Auctions: Joe DiMaggio’s signed and World Series-worn Yankee uniform


Heritage Auctions: Joe DiMaggio’s signed and World Series-worn Yankee uniform

Image for article titled Keith Haring&#39;s Christmas Card, Charlie Chaplin telegram and a Kobe Bryant basketball: Check out this week&#39;s auction block roundup
Photo: Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions will sell a signed uniform, worn by Joe DiMaggio in the 1947 World Series at its 2024 Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction. Bidding on the jersey begins at $175,000. The auction will run from August 23 through August 25.

Advertisement

12 / 12