A piece of film history found a new home last week, when Harrison Ford’s iconic fedora from “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” sold at auction for $630,000.



The hat – which was worn by both Ford and his stunt double Dean Ferrandini – was custom-made to ensure that it would stay on the actors’ heads during action scenes, according to the lot summary published by the auction house Propstore.



The fedora remained in Ferrandini’s personal collection until the stuntman’s death last September. This auction marked the first time that the costume piece was available for private purchase, according to Propstore.



Other items sold at the auction include one of Daniel Radcliffe’s wands from “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” a suit worn by Daniel Craig in “Skyfall,” and a helmet used in “Return of the Jedi.”



If you’re disappointed about missing out on the chance to purchase this iconic pop culture memorabilia, you’re in luck: this week marks the first edition of a new Quartz series, highlighting the best and most fascinating items available at auction. Each week, the series will feature prominent artwork, pop culture memorabilia and historical artifacts on sale at major auction houses.



Among the prominent auctions being held this week are Remix at Julien’s Auctions, an online auction featuring sports and music memorabilia; an auction of NBA memorabilia at Sotheby’s; and a sale of notable LGBTQ art and historical artifacts at Swann Auction House.



Continue reading to see the ten most fascinating objects being sold at auction this week.