How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 most financially literate states in America

About
Personal Finance

The 10 most financially literate states in America

States that lead on financial literacy teach personal finance to high schoolers, one analyst said

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 most financially literate states in America
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)

With fears of a looming recession, steep tariffs, and inflation woes that haven’t subsided, financial literacy is more important than ever.

Advertisement

Credit score site WalletHub set out to find the most financially literate states, where residents know how to stick to their budget, invest money, and build a nest egg for retirement.

“Too many Americans lack comprehensive financial literacy, which causes them to have lower credit scores, prevents them from getting credit with good interest rates and lowers the amount of wealth they build throughout their life, among other negative consequences,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

To pick the states where people seem to have the greatest understanding of their finances, WalletHub looked at 17 metrics, including the median credit score, the share of adults who spend more than they earn, and the amount of adults saving for future expenses. It also looked at education stats, such as whether high schools in the state teach financial literacy and graduation rates.

“It’s not surprising that the most financially literate states all require personal-finance education before students graduate from high school,” said Lupo.

Continue reading to see which states are the most financially literate.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#10: New Jersey

#10: New Jersey

Image for article titled The 10 most financially literate states in America
Photo: Bruce Bennett / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#9: Vermont

#9: Vermont

Image for article titled The 10 most financially literate states in America
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#8: Washington

#8: Washington

Image for article titled The 10 most financially literate states in America
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#7: Iowa

#7: Iowa

Image for article titled The 10 most financially literate states in America
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#6: New Hampshire

#6: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 10 most financially literate states in America
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#5: Wisconsin

#5: Wisconsin

Image for article titled The 10 most financially literate states in America
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#4: Virginia

#4: Virginia

Image for article titled The 10 most financially literate states in America
Photo: Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#3: Nebraska

#3: Nebraska

Image for article titled The 10 most financially literate states in America
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#2: Colorado

#2: Colorado

Image for article titled The 10 most financially literate states in America
Photo: Doug Pensinger / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

#1: Minnesota

#1: Minnesota

Image for article titled The 10 most financially literate states in America
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
Advertisement