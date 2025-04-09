The 10 most financially literate states in America

With fears of a looming recession, steep tariffs, and inflation woes that haven’t subsided, financial literacy is more important than ever.

Credit score site WalletHub set out to find the most financially literate states, where residents know how to stick to their budget, invest money, and build a nest egg for retirement.

“Too many Americans lack comprehensive financial literacy, which causes them to have lower credit scores, prevents them from getting credit with good interest rates and lowers the amount of wealth they build throughout their life, among other negative consequences,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

To pick the states where people seem to have the greatest understanding of their finances, WalletHub looked at 17 metrics, including the median credit score, the share of adults who spend more than they earn, and the amount of adults saving for future expenses. It also looked at education stats, such as whether high schools in the state teach financial literacy and graduation rates.

“It’s not surprising that the most financially literate states all require personal-finance education before students graduate from high school,” said Lupo.

Continue reading to see which states are the most financially literate.