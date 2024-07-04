The 5 most independent states of America — and the 5 least indepedent

Independence is kind of a big deal to Americans — it’s the bedrock of the United States, the reason why it was founded. But which of the 50 states is the most independent?

Well, personal finance company WalletHub decided to figure that out. The firm’s researchers ranked each state on a series of factors that fit into five categories: Financial Dependency, Government Dependency, Job-Market Dependency, International-Trade Dependency, and Vice Dependency.

Each broader category is split into a series of subcategories. For example, financial dependency is based on 15 factors, including media debt per income, poverty rate, and median credit score. International trade dependency weighs the share of jobs supported by exports, the impact of exports on gross domestic product, and how many workers are employed at foreign-owned firms.

“As we celebrate America’s independence day, it’s also worth taking time to recognize the individual states that have the most independent qualities as well,” said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe in a statement.



Here are the top five most — and the five least — independent states of America.