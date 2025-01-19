Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
The 10 cities with the most Instagrammed sunrises in the world

Travel

The most popular cities for sunrise content span five continents

Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most Instagrammed sunrises in the world
Photo: Maya Karkalicheva (iStock by Getty Images)

There’s nothing quite like pausing and taking in the sunrise. Busy commutes and early morning exhaustion mean that we often overlook daybreak, but it’s always worth it to enjoy the beauty of nature before starting your day.

While beautiful sunrises are a truly universal pleasure, for travelers they can also provide an opportunity to show off their experiences in a new locale. A recent analysis by the influencer marketing platform Heepsy ranked the locations where sunrises are the most Instagrammed.

“Sunrises provide an opportunity to see destinations in their most unfiltered state, offering moments of stillness and clarity that are rare in the hustle of daily life,” said Heepsy founder Tabi Vicuña, in a statement. “The morning hours often reveal details of a city or landscape that might go unnoticed later in the day, making them a favorite for travelers and photographers.”

The Heepsy analysis used several factors to determine which cities were likely candidates for the rankings, including the number of sunrise-related Instagram (META) hashtags, average annual sunshine hours, the Air Quality Index (AQI), tourist arrivals, and popular sunrise spots. From there, the final rankings were determined based on the total number of Instagram hashtags related to a given destination’s sunrises.

Continue reading to see which cities have the most Instagrammed sunrises.

10. Barcelona, Spain

10. Barcelona, Spain

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most Instagrammed sunrises in the world
Photo: Pol Albarrán (iStock by Getty Images)

Barcelona has 17,100 sunrise hashtags shared to Instagram, making it the tenth most popular daybreak destination. Bunkers del Carmel on Turó de la Rovira is among the most popular destinations for sunrises in the city.

9. Maui, Hawai’i, USA

9. Maui, Hawai’i, USA

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most Instagrammed sunrises in the world
Photo: Matt Anderson Photography (iStock by Getty Images)

Maui has almost 19,000 sunrise hashtags shared to Instagram, making it the ninth most popular daybreak destination. The Haleakalā Summit is among the most popular destinations for sunrises in the city.

8. Madrid, Spain

8. Madrid, Spain

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most Instagrammed sunrises in the world
Photo: Prasit photo (iStock by Getty Images)

Madrid has 21,500 sunrise hashtags shared to Instagram, making it the eighth most popular daybreak destination. The Templo de Debod is among the most popular destinations for sunrises in the city.

7. San Francisco, California, USA

7. San Francisco, California, USA

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most Instagrammed sunrises in the world
Photo: Mark Brodkin Photography (iStock by Getty Images)

San Francisco has 33,000 sunrise hashtags shared to Instagram, making it the seventh most popular daybreak destination. The Marin Headlands and Twin Peaks are among the most popular destinations for sunrises in the city.

6. Berlin, Germany

6. Berlin, Germany

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most Instagrammed sunrises in the world
Photo: RICOWde (iStock by Getty Images)

Berlin has 48,000 sunrise hashtags shared to Instagram, making it the sixth most popular daybreak destination. The Reichstag Dome and Oberbaum Bridge are among the most popular destinations for sunrises in the city.

5. Paris, France

5. Paris, France

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most Instagrammed sunrises in the world
Photo: Lupengyu (iStock by Getty Images)

Paris has 52,300 sunrise hashtags shared to Instagram, making it the fifth most popular daybreak destination. The Trocadéro Gardens, overlooking the Eiffel Tower, is among the most popular destinations for sunrises in the city.

4. Sydney, Australia

4. Sydney, Australia

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most Instagrammed sunrises in the world
Photo: The Trinity (iStock by Getty Images)

Sydney has 61,800 sunrise hashtags shared to Instagram, making it the fourth most popular daybreak destination. Bondi Beach and the Sydney Harbour Bridge are among the most popular destinations for sunrises in the city.

3. Seoul, South Korea

3. Seoul, South Korea

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most Instagrammed sunrises in the world
Photo: Jonathan Chiang/Scintt (iStock by Getty Images)

Seoul has 75,600 sunrise hashtags shared to Instagram, making it the third most popular daybreak destination. Namsan Tower and the Han River are among the most popular destinations for sunrises in the city.

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most Instagrammed sunrises in the world
Photo: Asia-Pacific Images Studio (iStock by Getty Images)

Dubai has 254,000 sunrise hashtags shared to Instagram, making it the second most popular daybreak destination. Lahbab Desert and the Burj Khalifa are among the most popular destinations for sunrises in the city.

1. New York, New York, USA

1. New York, New York, USA

Image for article titled The 10 cities with the most Instagrammed sunrises in the world
Photo: M Swiet Productions (iStock by Getty Images)

New York has 685,000 sunrise hashtags shared to Instagram, making it the most popular daybreak destination. The Brooklyn Bridge and Central Park are among the most popular destinations for sunrises in the city.

