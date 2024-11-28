Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 most charitable states in America — and the 5 least charitable

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

The 5 most charitable states in America — and the 5 least charitable

As giving season is upon us, check out if your home state ranks as stingy or generous

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 most charitable states in America — and the 5 least charitable
Photo: Maskot (Getty Images)

Giving season is upon us as Americans look to help those in need during the holidays.

Advertisement

Americans donate an estimated $500 billion each year, a majority of which comes from individual donors.

WalletHub examined more than a dozen indicators of charitable behavior to determine how charitable behavior varies by state. These included everything from volunteer rate to the share of a population that reports doing favors for neighbors to the percentage of income donated. It also looked at some more unexpected factors, like public charities per capita, charity regulations, and the share of homeless people living in a shelter.

“The most charitable states aren’t just the places where people give the largest raw amounts of money,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. “The share of the population contributing and the percentage of their individual incomes they’re willing to use to help others are big factors in showing how charitable people are.”

Lupo said the study also factored in people who can’t afford to give much money, but donate their time to those in need instead.

Check out which states were ranked the most — and the least — charitable by WalletHub.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

5th Least Charitable: Mississippi

5th Least Charitable: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 most charitable states in America — and the 5 least charitable
Photo: Steve Helber (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

4th Least Charitable: Rhode Island

4th Least Charitable: Rhode Island

Image for article titled The 5 most charitable states in America — and the 5 least charitable
Photo: Philippe TURPIN (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

3rd Least Charitable: Nevada

3rd Least Charitable: Nevada

Image for article titled The 5 most charitable states in America — and the 5 least charitable
Photo: Michael Lee (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

2nd Least Charitable: Arizona

2nd Least Charitable: Arizona

Image for article titled The 5 most charitable states in America — and the 5 least charitable
Photo: Alex Milan Tracy (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Least Charitable: New Mexico

Least Charitable: New Mexico

Image for article titled The 5 most charitable states in America — and the 5 least charitable
Photo: Teresa Kopec (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5th Most Charitable: Delaware

5th Most Charitable: Delaware

Image for article titled The 5 most charitable states in America — and the 5 least charitable
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4th Most Charitable: Maine

4th Most Charitable: Maine

Image for article titled The 5 most charitable states in America — and the 5 least charitable
Photo: John Baggaley (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3rd Most Charitable: Minnesota

3rd Most Charitable: Minnesota

Image for article titled The 5 most charitable states in America — and the 5 least charitable
Photo: Per Breiehagen (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2nd Most Charitable: Utah

2nd Most Charitable: Utah

Image for article titled The 5 most charitable states in America — and the 5 least charitable
Photo: Jason Cameron (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Most Charitable: Wyoming

Most Charitable: Wyoming

Image for article titled The 5 most charitable states in America — and the 5 least charitable
Photo: Matt Henry Gunther (Getty Images)
Advertisement

12 / 12