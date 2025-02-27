Bitcoin price plunges below $85,000. Here's what might be causing it
The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least

The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least

While the whole of the U.S. is often referred to as a melting pot, some cities are far more diverse than others

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Luis Alvarez (iStock by Getty Images)

Since its inception, the United States has been a uniquely diverse nation – with each successive wave of immigrants contributing to both American culture and the American economy.

In 2024, there were 48 million immigrants residing in the U.S. and working in fields ranging from construction, to nursing, to software development. As the native-born American population continues to age, welcoming new people to the country will be a vital component of continuing to grow the economy, according to a joint analysis by the Immigration Research Initiative and Economic Policy Institute.

While the whole of the U.S. is often referred to as a melting pot, some cities are far more diverse than others.

“The most diverse cities demonstrate diversity in many dimensions – not just in race and gender but also everything from residents’ languages and birthplaces to their job types and household sizes,” said Chip Lupo, an analyst at the consumer finance site WalletHub, in a statement.

“These cities blend together a multitude of different perspectives, helping people to better understand the world around them and become more empathetic. This exchange of ideas also tends to increase the economic success of diverse cities.”

WalletHub ranked 64 American cities, with more than 300,000 residents, based on their performance across five categories: household diversity, religious diversity, socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity and economic diversity.

The analysis used data relating to 13 metrics to rate performance. Those metrics included educational-attainment diversity, linguistic diversity, and industry diversity. WalletHub pulled data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Religion Census to conduct the analysis.

Continue reading to learn more about the five least diverse and five most diverse major cities in the U.S.

5th least diverse: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Mark E. Gibson (iStock by Getty Images)

Virginia Beach is the fifth least diverse major city in America. It performed especially poorly in the household diversity category.

4th least diverse: Seattle, Washington

Image for article titled The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Joel Rogers (iStock by Getty Images)

Seattle is the fourth least diverse major city in America. It performed especially poorly in the economic diversity category.

3rd least diverse: El Paso, Texas

Image for article titled The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Mark A Paulda (iStock by Getty Images)

El Paso is the third least diverse major city in America. It performed especially poorly in the cultural diversity category.

2nd least diverse: Portland, Oregon

Image for article titled The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Seth K. Hughes (iStock by Getty Images)

Portland is the second least diverse major city in America. It performed especially poorly in the religious diversity category.

Least diverse: Detroit, Michigan

Image for article titled The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Mike Kline

Detroit is the least diverse major city in America. It performed especially poorly in the household diversity category.

5th most diverse: Los Angeles, California

Image for article titled The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Michael Lee (iStock by Getty Images)

Los Angeles is the fifth most diverse major city in America. It came in ninth place for socioeconomic diversity.

4th most diverse: Charlotte, North Carolina

Image for article titled The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Mike Kline

Charlotte is the fourth most diverse major city in America. It came in seventh place for socioeconomic diversity.

3rd most diverse: New York, New York

Image for article titled The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

New York is the third most diverse major city in America. It came in sixth place for cultural diversity.

2nd most diverse: Houston, Texas

Image for article titled The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Sean Pavone (iStock by Getty Images)

Houston is the second most diverse major city in America. It performed especially well in the socioeconomic diversity category.

Most diverse: Arlington, Texas

Image for article titled The 5 most diverse major cities in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Jacob Boomsma (iStock by Getty Images)

Arlington is the most diverse major city in America. It performed especially well in the cultural diversity category.

