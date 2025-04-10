The 10 least financially literate states in America

Americans are worried about their finances right now as they watch their 401Ks plummet, fear an impending recession, and are unsure if tariffs are going to make a dent in their finances.

Amid the uncertainty, financial literacy is more important than ever.

WalletHub set out to find the states where people struggle with financial literacy the most.

“Too many Americans lack comprehensive financial literacy, which causes them to have lower credit scores, prevents them from getting credit with good interest rates, and lowers the amount of wealth they build throughout their life, among other negative consequences,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

To find the states where people don’t have the best understanding of their finances, WalletHub looked at 17 relevant metrics, including the median credit score, the share of adults who spend more than they earn, and the amount of adults not saving for future expenses. It also looked at education stats, like graduation rates and whether high schools in the state teach financial literacy.

Continue reading to see which states are the least financially literate.