How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative

Tech & Innovation

The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative

WalletHub set out to find which states drive groundbreaking advancements in technology and business and which fall behind

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative
Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

Innovation plays a crucial role in shaping the economic and technological future of the U.S., but not all states foster creativity and advancement at the same pace. While some states lead the way with cutting-edge research, thriving startup ecosystems, and strong investments in technology, others lag due to limited funding, workforce shortages, or outdated policies.

WalletHub set out to find the most and least innovative states in the country, comparing 25 indicators across all 50 states and Washington D.C. It looked at everything from the share of STEM professionals to research and development spending to invention patents per capita.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said the top states “offer abundant career opportunities and investment dollars, both for jobs at existing companies and for startups.”

“These states also instill young students with the skills they need to succeed in the current workforce, skills which are useful whether or not they pursue a STEM career,” he added.

Continue reading to see which were ranked the five best — and the five worst — for innovation.

5th Least Innovative: Arkansas

Image for article titled The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative
Photo: Tallon / Stringer (Getty Images)
4th Least Innovative: North Dakota

Image for article titled The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative
Photo: Andrew Burton / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd Least Innovative: West Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative
Photo: Jeff Swensen / Stringer (Getty Images)
2nd Least Innovative: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative
Photo: Brandon Bell / Staff (Getty Images)
Least Innovative: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
5th Most Innovative: Washington

Image for article titled The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative
Photo: David Ryder / Stringer (Getty Images)
4th Most Innovative: Colorado

Image for article titled The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative
Photo: Mark Makela / Stringer (Getty Images)
3rd Most Innovative: California

Image for article titled The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd Most Innovative: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative
Photo: Maddie Meyer / Staff (Getty Images)
Most Innovative: Washington, D.C.

Image for article titled The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative
Photo: Bill Ingalls/NASA /Handout (Getty Images)
