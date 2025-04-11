The 5 most innovative states in America — and the 5 least innovative

Innovation plays a crucial role in shaping the economic and technological future of the U.S., but not all states foster creativity and advancement at the same pace. While some states lead the way with cutting-edge research, thriving startup ecosystems, and strong investments in technology, others lag due to limited funding, workforce shortages, or outdated policies.

WalletHub set out to find the most and least innovative states in the country, comparing 25 indicators across all 50 states and Washington D.C. It looked at everything from the share of STEM professionals to research and development spending to invention patents per capita.

WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said the top states “offer abundant career opportunities and investment dollars, both for jobs at existing companies and for startups.”

“These states also instill young students with the skills they need to succeed in the current workforce, skills which are useful whether or not they pursue a STEM career,” he added.

Continue reading to see which were ranked the five best — and the five worst — for innovation.