Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
Autos

Not every brand is scoring well on its new vehicles' reliability, something to watch out for before you make a big purchase

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled 4 brands making the most reliable new cars, according to Consumer Reports — and 4 brands making the least
Photo: Artur Debat (Getty Images)

If you’re buying a new car, you’re going to want one that will last for years to come. But not every brand is so reliable, and if you buy the wrong one, you could end up with thousands of dollars of additional maintenance costs.

Consumer Reports looked at the major car brands in the U.S. to find which make the most reliable new vehicles. To do this, it examined data from its annual surveys, which asked members about issues they’ve had with their vehicles.

“While brand rankings can guide you to the showroom, it is critical to also look at reliability for specific models before making a purchase decision,” Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, said. “Even within high-ranking companies, there can be significant variation in reliability.”

Check out which four car brands are making the most reliable new cars — and which are making the least reliable:

4th Most Reliable: Honda

4th Most Reliable: Honda

Image for article titled 4 brands making the most reliable new cars, according to Consumer Reports — and 4 brands making the least
Photo: jetcityimage (Getty Images)

Honda (HMC) was rated the fourth most reliable, with a score of 59/100.

3rd Most Reliable: Toyota

3rd Most Reliable: Toyota

Image for article titled 4 brands making the most reliable new cars, according to Consumer Reports — and 4 brands making the least
Photo: Angel Di Bilio (Getty Images)

Toyota (TM) was declared the third most reliable, with a score of 62/100.

2nd Most Reliable: Lexus

2nd Most Reliable: Lexus

Image for article titled 4 brands making the most reliable new cars, according to Consumer Reports — and 4 brands making the least
Photo: VCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lexus got second place for reliability, with a score of 65/100.

Most Reliable: Subaru

Most Reliable: Subaru

Image for article titled 4 brands making the most reliable new cars, according to Consumer Reports — and 4 brands making the least
Photo: Josh Lefkowitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Subaru (FUJHY) came in first place for reliability, with a score of 68/100.

4th Least Reliable: Volkswagen

4th Least Reliable: Volkswagen

Image for article titled 4 brands making the most reliable new cars, according to Consumer Reports — and 4 brands making the least
Photo: Tramino (Getty Images)

Volkswagen (VWAGY) was rated the fourth least reliable, with a score of just 34/100.

3rd Least Reliable: Jeep and GMC

3rd Least Reliable: Jeep and GMC

Image for article titled 4 brands making the most reliable new cars, according to Consumer Reports — and 4 brands making the least
Photo: Jeep (Getty Images)

Jeep (STLA) and GMC (GM) tied for third-lowest reliability, both receiving a score of 33/100.

2nd Least Reliable: Cadillac

2nd Least Reliable: Cadillac

Image for article titled 4 brands making the most reliable new cars, according to Consumer Reports — and 4 brands making the least
Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Cadillac came in second to last for reliability, scoring a measly 27/100.

Least Reliable: Rivian

Least Reliable: Rivian

Image for article titled 4 brands making the most reliable new cars, according to Consumer Reports — and 4 brands making the least
Photo: Rivian (Getty Images)

Rivian (RIVN) came in dead last, scoring a mere 14/100 for reliability.

