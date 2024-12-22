4 brands making the most reliable new cars, according to Consumer Reports — and 4 brands making the least

If you’re buying a new car, you’re going to want one that will last for years to come. But not every brand is so reliable, and if you buy the wrong one, you could end up with thousands of dollars of additional maintenance costs.

Advertisement

Consumer Reports looked at the major car brands in the U.S. to find which make the most reliable new vehicles. To do this, it examined data from its annual surveys, which asked members about issues they’ve had with their vehicles.

“While brand rankings can guide you to the showroom, it is critical to also look at reliability for specific models before making a purchase decision,” Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, said. “Even within high-ranking companies, there can be significant variation in reliability.”

Check out which four car brands are making the most reliable new cars — and which are making the least reliable: