The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful

Lifestyle

Americans in some states are far more prone to vices than in others

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful
Photo: Jon Feingersh Photography Inc (Getty Images)

We’re all prone to sin sometimes, but in some states, residents can’t stop being bad.

WalletHub set out to find the least and most sinful states in the U.S. It looked at data across seven metrics: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness. Sound familiar?

The study considered serious issues like violent crimes, school bullying, teen dating violence, and theft rates. It also looked at drug use and gambling, casinos per capita, gambling-related arrests, and porn consumption. WalletHub then considered some lighter topics, like how vain a population is, looking at manicurists and pedicurists per capita, and plastic surgery rates.

“People across the nation have their own moral struggles, from violent outbursts and bullying to compulsive gambling, excessive lust and self-destructive consumption,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “While individual cases of negative behavior may only affect a few people, when these behaviors are exhibited by a high share of a state’s population, the majority of the state’s residents suffer as a result.”

Lupo suggested that states “invest in resources to help people curb vices, such as robust rehabilitation programs for people with gambling and drug addictions.”

Continue reading to see which states are the most — and least — sinful.

5th Least Sinful: Wyoming

Image for article titled The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful
Photo: RichVintage (Getty Images)
4th Least Sinful: Utah

Image for article titled The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful
Photo: DutcherAerials (Getty Images)
3rd Least Sinful: Vermont

Image for article titled The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
2nd Least Sinful: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
Least Sinful: Idaho

Image for article titled The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful
Photo: Anna Gorin (Getty Images)
5th Most Sinful: Texas

Image for article titled The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful
Photo: RF Pictures (Getty Images)
4th Most Sinful: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful
Photo: John Coletti (Getty Images)
3rd Most Sinful: Florida

Image for article titled The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)
2nd Most Sinful: California

Image for article titled The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful
Photo: Grant Faint (Getty Images)
Most Sinful: Nevada

Image for article titled The 5 most sinful states in America — and the 5 least sinful
Photo: EyeEm Mobile GmbH (Getty Images)
