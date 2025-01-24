How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

The 10 most luxurious airline perks for wealthy fliers

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Travel

The 10 most luxurious airline perks for wealthy fliers

From unlimited caviar to Bulgari cosmetics, a luxurious life in the skies is possible for the right price

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 10 most luxurious airline perks for wealthy fliers
Photo: Comezora (iStock by Getty Images)

For many people, air travel is an experience fraught with fear and anxiety: more than 25 million Americans have a severe fear of flying, according to Cleveland Clinic estimates.

Advertisement

Even for those of us whose anxiety doesn’t escalate to the level of full-blown phobia, flying often means putting up with cramped seats and bad food – a far cry from the golden age of air travel depicted in movies and television shows, like “Catch Me If You Can” and “Pan Am.”

A luxurious life in the skies is still possible, however, if you’re willing to pay the right price. In recent years, airlines have launched increasingly unusual and exciting perks for their passengers, partially in an effort to recoup the losses brought on by the pandemic years.

Every airline has a unique set of bonuses for its passengers – and new ones are announced all the time. If you’re looking for luxury at 30,000 feet, continue reading to see the craziest, most unusual, and most luxurious perks available for high-flying fliers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Michelin-starred meals (several airlines)

Michelin-starred meals (several airlines)

Image for article titled The 10 most luxurious airline perks for wealthy fliers
Photo: Cathay Pacific

Airplane food has come a long way from the days of Jerry Seinfeld snarking about its mediocre quality. On several airlines, including Cathay Pacific (CPCAY) and Air France (AFRAF), certain first-class flights come with the guarantee of a meal developed by a Michelin-starred chef.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Signature-scented lounges (Air France)

Signature-scented lounges (Air France)

Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian with AF001, which he developed for Air France.
Perfumer Francis Kurkdjian with AF001, which he developed for Air France.
Photo: AirFrance/Laurent Humbert

Beginning on January 15, Air France added an additional perk to its already luxurious lounges. In select airports, passengers will smell the French airline’s new signature fragrance, AF001.

Advertisement

In addition to smelling the jasmine and rose fragrance at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, passengers flying in La Première suites will also soon enjoy the signature scent for the duration of their flights.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Amenity kits (several airlines)

Amenity kits (several airlines)

Image for article titled The 10 most luxurious airline perks for wealthy fliers
Photo: Delta Airlines

Several airlines now provide their first-class customers with amenity kits full of cosmetics and other supplies in an effort to make flying more bearable. Delta One partnered with the Italian fashion house Missoni to develop their kits, which come with Grown Alchemist skin care products, a bamboo toothbrush and toothpaste, an eye mask, ear plugs, socks and a pen.

Advertisement

Air France offers a beauty kit stocked with Sisley Beauty Institute products for passengers flying in its La Première cabins. Passengers flying on Emirates, in First or Business class, receive exclusive Bulgari amenity kits, which include perfume, mirrors, and body emulsion products.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

On-board shower (Emirates)

On-board shower (Emirates)

Image for article titled The 10 most luxurious airline perks for wealthy fliers
Photo: Emirates

Hours of flying can often leave passengers feeling unclean and uncomfortable when they arrive at their destination. Passengers in the Emirates A380 First Class cabin are an exception to this rule: they have access to a shower spa, ensuring that they can start their trip clean and refreshed.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Temperature-controlled seats (Lufthansa)

Temperature-controlled seats (Lufthansa)

Image for article titled The 10 most luxurious airline perks for wealthy fliers
Photo: Lufthansa

First-class and business-class passengers of Lufthansa flights can use a special tablet to heat or cool their seats. The same tablet also gives passengers access to the in-flight entertainment system.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Flying chefs (Turkish Airlines)

Flying chefs (Turkish Airlines)

Image for article titled The 10 most luxurious airline perks for wealthy fliers
Photo: Turkish Airlines

Passengers on board select Turkish Airlines flights have access to “flying chefs” who prepare award-winning meals. All Turkish Airlines (TKHVY) food is halal, and passengers can enjoy local specialties like Adana kebabs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Unlimited caviar and Dom Perignon (Emirates)

Unlimited caviar and Dom Perignon (Emirates)

Image for article titled The 10 most luxurious airline perks for wealthy fliers
Photo: Lisovskaya (iStock by Getty Images)

Unlimited caviar and champagne might seem like a wildly opulent fantasy – but last year, it became a reality for first and business-class passengers on Emirates flights. The airline explained that the new perks were in response to a decline in air travel.

Advertisement

“While others respond to industry pressures with cost cuts, Emirates is flying against the grain and investing to deliver ever better experiences to our customers,” said Emirates President Tim Clark, according to CNBC.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Bose Headsets (Cathay Pacific)

Bose Headsets (Cathay Pacific)

Image for article titled The 10 most luxurious airline perks for wealthy fliers
Photo: Robin Skjoldborg (iStock by Getty Images)

Most airplane passengers are familiar with the cheap, wired headsets that flight attendants hand out at the beginning of a trip. But first-class passengers on Cathay Pacific have access to a much higher quality option. Every first-class seat on Cathay Pacific flights comes equipped with a set of noise canceling Bose headsets.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Shake Shack (Delta)

Shake Shack (Delta)

Image for article titled The 10 most luxurious airline perks for wealthy fliers
Photo: Delta Airlines

If travel nerves leave you craving the comfort of a fast food burger, Delta recently launched a partnership with Shake Shack (SHAK). Passengers in some American markets can now order a Shake Shack burger with a side of chips, a Caesar salad, and a brownie to eat during their flights.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Magnolia Bakery banana pudding (United)

Magnolia Bakery banana pudding (United)

Image for article titled The 10 most luxurious airline perks for wealthy fliers
Photo: United Airlines

In an exciting update for anyone who craves the taste of New York City, even while in the sky, United Airlines (UAL) recently announced that it would serve Magnolia Bakery’s beloved banana pudding on select United flights nationwide.

Advertisement

Magnolia Bakery CEO Bobbie Lloyd said that her team worked for three years to develop a version of the banana pudding that could withstand airplane conditions while still tasting good.

Advertisement

12 / 12