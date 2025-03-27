The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least

If you feel like clothes prices are rising rapidly or that quality is declining, you aren’t alone. Apparel prices have risen 6% since 2019 and many retailers have decreased quality during that same amount of time to keep costs low. The result: You have to spend more to get the same quality you used to.

WalletHub set out to study the states where people spend the most and least on clothes. It looked at the average price of a men’s dress shirt, a pair of boys’ jeans, and a pair of women’s slacks across the 50 states. It then totaled the individual costs of those items and adjusted it to median monthly income in each state.

In some states, the company found, it can cost more than 2% of the median monthly household income to purchase the three pieces of apparel. “In the highest-spending states, this is due to a combination of both high prices and low income,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

“Filling out one’s wardrobe has become increasingly expensive in recent years,” Lupo added, “so before buying something new, people should reevaluate whether the purchase really fits in their budget, whether it’s necessary, and whether there are more affordable options with less brand-name recognition.”

Continue reading to see the states where people spend the most — and the least — on clothes.