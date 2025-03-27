Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least

Personal Finance

In some states, residents have to spend a sizable chunk of their monthly income to buy a few simple clothing staples

By
Ben Kesslen
If you feel like clothes prices are rising rapidly or that quality is declining, you aren’t alone. Apparel prices have risen 6% since 2019 and many retailers have decreased quality during that same amount of time to keep costs low. The result: You have to spend more to get the same quality you used to.

WalletHub set out to study the states where people spend the most and least on clothes. It looked at the average price of a men’s dress shirt, a pair of boys’ jeans, and a pair of women’s slacks across the 50 states. It then totaled the individual costs of those items and adjusted it to median monthly income in each state.

In some states, the company found, it can cost more than 2% of the median monthly household income to purchase the three pieces of apparel. “In the highest-spending states, this is due to a combination of both high prices and low income,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

“Filling out one’s wardrobe has become increasingly expensive in recent years,” Lupo added, “so before buying something new, people should reevaluate whether the purchase really fits in their budget, whether it’s necessary, and whether there are more affordable options with less brand-name recognition.”

Continue reading to see the states where people spend the most — and the least — on clothes.

5th most: Alabama

5th most: Alabama

Image for article titled The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)
4th most: Kansas

4th most: Kansas

Image for article titled The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
Photo: Michael B. Thomas / Stringer (Getty Images)
3rd most: Arkansas

3rd most: Arkansas

Image for article titled The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
2nd most: Louisiana

2nd most: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
Photo: Michael DeMocker / Stringer (Getty Images)
Most: Kentucky

Most: Kentucky

Image for article titled The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
Photo: Jon Cherry / Stringer (Getty Images)
5th least: Rhode Island

5th least: Rhode Island

Image for article titled The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
4th least: Maryland

4th least: Maryland

Image for article titled The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
Photo: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)
3rd least: Massachusetts

3rd least: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
Photo: Getty Images / Handout (Getty Images)
2nd least: Connecticut

2nd least: Connecticut

Image for article titled The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)
Least: Nevada

Least: Nevada

Image for article titled The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
Photo: Greg Doherty / Stringer (Getty Images)
