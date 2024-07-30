These states have the most nuclear reactors

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Some states have a handful of them — and some have nearly a dozen

By
Melvin Backman
Illustration: Science Photo Library (AP)

Nuclear power is considered an important way to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the near future. Though there have long been safety fears regarding accidents and the nuclear waste disposal process, nuclear fission produces next to no carbon. Bill Gates is jumping into the field with a project in Wyoming, and the Biden administration is trying to steer more tax breaks to the industry to help spur more nuclear plant construction. But while those projects get off the ground, take a second to get a sense of what things look like now. Many nuclear power plants are clustered in the eastern part of the U.S., and some states have far more than others.

Click through to see which states have the most nuclear power reactors, per the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

11. Virginia (T-7)

The North Anna Power Station
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Virginia has four power-generating nuclear reactors:

☢️ 2 reactors at North Anna Power Station

☢️ 2 reactors at Surry Nuclear Station

10. Texas (T-7)

The South Texas Project Electric Generating Station
Photo: Dan Dalstra/The Facts (AP)

Texas has four power-generating nuclear reactors:

☢️ 2 reactors at Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant

☢️ 2 reactors at South Texas Project Electric Generating Station

9. Tennessee (T-7)

The Watts Bar Nuclear Plant
Photo: Mark Zaleski (AP)




Tennessee has four power-generating nuclear reactors:

☢️ 2 reactors at Sequoyah Nuclear Plant

☢️ 2 reactors at Watts Bar Nuclear Plant

8. New York (T-7)

The Nine Mile Point nuclear power plant in Oswego, N.Y.
Photo: Mike Groll (AP)

New York has four power-generating nuclear reactors:

☢️ 1 reactor at the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant

☢️ 1 reactor at the R. E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant

☢️ 2 reactors at the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station

7. Florida (T-7)

The St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant
Photo: Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald (AP)

Florida has four power-generating nuclear reactors:

☢️ 2 reactors at St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant

☢️ 2 reactors at Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station

6. North Carolina (T-5)

The Shearon Harris Nuclear Plant
Photo: Gerry Broome (AP)
North Carolina has five power-generating nuclear reactors:

☢️ 1 reactor at Shearon Harris Nuclear Power Plant

☢️ 2 reactors at Brunswick Steam Electric Plant

☢️ 2 reactors at McGuire Nuclear Station

5. Alabama (T-5)

Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant
Photo: Jay Reeves (AP)

Alabama has five power-generating nuclear reactors:

☢️ 2 reactors at Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant

☢️ 3 reactors at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant

4. Georgia

Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant
Photo: Mike Stewart (AP)

Georgia has six power-generating nuclear reactors:

☢️ 2 reactors at Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant

☢️ 4 reactors at Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant

3. South Carolina

Oconee Nuclear Station
Photo: Mary Ann Chastain (AP)

South Carolina has seven power-generating nuclear reactors:

☢️ 1 reactor at H.B. Robinson Steam Electric Plant

☢️ 1 reactor at Virgil C. Summer Nuclear Station

☢️ 2 reactors at Catawba Nuclear Station

☢️ 3 reactors at Oconee Nuclear Station

2. Pennsylvania

Beaver Valley Power Station
Photo: Keith Srakocic (AP)

Pennsylvania has eight power-generating nuclear reactors:

☢️ 2 reactors at Beaver Valley Power Station

☢️ 2 reactors at Limerick Generating Station

☢️ 2 reactors at Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station

☢️ 2 reactors at Susquehanna Steam Electric Station

1. Illinois

Clinton Power Station
Photo: John Dixon/The News-Gazette (AP)

Illinois has 11 power-generating nuclear reactors:

☢️ 1 reactor at Clinton Power Station

☢️ 2 reactors at Braidwood Station

☢️ 2 reactors at Byron Station

☢️ 2 reactors at Dresden Nuclear Power Station

☢️ 2 reactors at LaSalle County Station

☢️ 2 reactors at Quad Cities Nuclear Power Station

