Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
Workplace

A study looked at work hours, commute time, weekly median income, and happiness levels to see where workers are suffering the most

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 9 most overworked and underpaid states in America
Photo: Yagi Studio (Getty Images)

Too many Americans are overworked and underpaid — and in some states, the situation is particularly bleak.

Eskimoz, a digital acquisition agency, found the states that were the most overworked and underpaid by analyzing work hours, commute time, weekly median income, and happiness levels. It compared across all 50 states to find its results.

“When workers are stuck in a cycle of long hours and low wages, it’s not just their paychecks that suffer—it’s their overall quality of life,” an Eskimoz spokesperson said.

“Addressing this issue requires more than just higher wages; improving work conditions, reducing commute burdens, and increasing job stability are just as critical.”

Continue reading to see which nine states are the most overworked and underpaid.

#9: Tennessee

Image for article titled The 9 most overworked and underpaid states in America
Photo: larrybraunphotography.com (Getty Images)
#8: New Mexico

Image for article titled The 9 most overworked and underpaid states in America
Photo: Kevin Fleming (Getty Images)
#7: Indiana

Image for article titled The 9 most overworked and underpaid states in America
Photo: David Sailors (Getty Images)
#6: Alabama

Image for article titled The 9 most overworked and underpaid states in America
Photo: Dan Reynolds Photography (Getty Images)
#5: Kentucky

Image for article titled The 9 most overworked and underpaid states in America
Photo: ©Studio One-One (Getty Images)
#4: Delaware

Image for article titled The 9 most overworked and underpaid states in America
Photo: Kevin Fleming (Getty Images)
#3: West Virginia

Image for article titled The 9 most overworked and underpaid states in America
Photo: Ali Majdfar (Getty Images)
#2: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 9 most overworked and underpaid states in America
Photo: travelview (Getty Images)
#1 Mississippi

Image for article titled The 9 most overworked and underpaid states in America
Photo: Jan Dastugue / 500px (Getty Images)
