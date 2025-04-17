The 10 most pet-friendly states in America

More and more Americans are bringing their pets along for the ride—whether on a weekend getaway, a cross-country road trip, or just a night out. But depending on where you go, you might find a very different welcome for your favorite travel companion.

Advertisement

To find out which parts of the U.S. truly cater to animal lovers, the Stanton House Inn, a dog-friendly boutique inn in Greenwich, Connecticut, analyzed data from over 700 cities using BringFido, a popular resource for pet-friendly travel. It analyzed listings for pet-friendly hotels, restaurants, and activities to determine where pets are most welcome.

The results reveal which states are leading the pack and how regional attitudes toward pets vary across the country. Continue reading to see which states made the list: