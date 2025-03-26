Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
The 5 most politically active colleges in America

Political expression on college campuses has been subject to increased scrutiny over the last year

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled The 5 most politically active colleges in America
Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images (Getty Images)

From the civil rights movement of the 1960s to the anti-war protests of the 21st century, college students have long been known for their political activism.

In the last year, however, political expression on college campuses has been subject to increased scrutiny.

The Trump administration recently threatened to revoke $400 million in federal funding from Columbia University unless it complied with nine demands – several of which were directly related to student protests against Israel’s war in Gaza. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said the cancellation of federal funding was in response to “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students.”

Columbia’s interim president Katrina Armstrong responded by saying the university would “engage in constructive dialogue with our federal regulators, including on the work we are doing to address antisemitism, harassment, and discrimination.”

Shortly after issuing these demands, the federal government arrested and threatened to deport Palestinian Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil – who is a green card holder and married to a pregnant American woman – for his role in the Gaza Solidarity Encampment. In a letter dictated over the phone from a Louisiana detention facility, Khalil described himself as a “political prisoner” and said his arrest was “a direct consequence of exercising [his] right to free speech.”

Many civil rights organizations described Khalil’s detainment as unlawful retribution against an individual exercising his First Amendment rights.

“The First Amendment does not allow the government to retaliate against anyone for their speech,” reads one petition from the American Civil Liberties Union.

“Ripping someone from their home, stripping them of their immigration status, and detaining them solely based on political viewpoint is a clear attempt by President Trump to silence dissent. And that’s patently unconstitutional. Political speech – however controversial some may find it – may never be the basis for punishment, including deportation.”

Despite the changing landscape around political activism, American colleges remain a hotbed of protests, petitions, and campaigns. Each year the Princeton Review ranks the most and least politically active colleges and universities based on student answers to the survey question, “My level of political awareness is: Very High, High, Average, Low, or Very Low.”

Continue reading to see which colleges and universities are the most politically active.

5th Most Political: Bennington College

Image for article titled The 5 most politically active colleges in America
Photo: Bennington College

Where is it?

Bennington, Vermont

What kind of school is it?

Bennington is a private, coeducational liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

797

4th Most Political: Mount Holyoke College

Image for article titled The 5 most politically active colleges in America
Photo: Mount Holyoke College

Where is it?

South Hadley, Massachusetts

What kind of school is it?

Mount Holyoke is a private liberal arts college for women, nonbinary, and transgender students.

How many students attend?

2,178

3rd Most Political: Hampden-Sydney College

Image for article titled The 5 most politically active colleges in America
Photo: Hampden-Sydney College

Where is it?

Hampden-Sydney, Virginia

What kind of school is it?

Hampden-Sydney is a private liberal arts college for men.

How many students attend?

876

2nd Most Political: Pitzer College

Image for article titled The 5 most politically active colleges in America
Photo: Pitzer College

Claremont, California

What kind of school is it?

Pitzer is a private, coeducational liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

1,242

Most Political: Claremont-McKenna College

Image for article titled The 5 most politically active colleges in America
Photo: Claremont McKenna College

Where is it?

Claremont, California

What kind of school is it?

Claremont-McKenna is a private, coeducational liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

1,390

5th Least Political: Clarkson University

Image for article titled The 5 most politically active colleges in America
Photo: Clarkson University

Where is it?

Potsdam, New York

What kind of school is it?

Clarkson University is a private, coeducational research university.

How many students attend?

2,513

4th Least Political: Salisbury University

Image for article titled The 5 most politically active colleges in America
Photo: Salisbury University

Where is it?

Salisbury, Maryland

What kind of school is it?

Salisbury University is a public, coeducational university.

How many students attend?

6,288

3rd Least Political: Stonehill College

Image for article titled The 5 most politically active colleges in America
Photo: Stonehill College

Where is it?

Easton, Massachusetts

What kind of school is it?

Stonehill is a coeducational, Catholic liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

2,579

2nd Least Political: University of Utah

Image for article titled The 5 most politically active colleges in America
Photo: University of Utah

Where is it?

Salt Lake City, Utah

What kind of school is it?

The University of Utah is a coeducational public research university.

How many students attend?

26,827

Least Political: State University of New York at Geneseo

Image for article titled The 5 most politically active colleges in America
Photo: State University of New York

Where is it?

Geneseo, New York

What kind of school is it?

SUNY Geneseo is a coeducational, public liberal arts college.

How many students attend?

3,902

